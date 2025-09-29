Who Is Mohsin Naqvi, The PCB Chief At The Centre Of The Asia Cup 2025 Controversy?
Mohsin Naqvi found himself at the centre of controversy after the final of the Asia Cup 2025, where India emerged triumphant.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), found himself at the centre of the controversy after the Asia Cup 2025 final. India won the trophy with a five-wicket win in the final, but the joyous mood soon turned sour as tensions escalated after the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi. Naqvi is currently the chairman of the Pakistan cricket board and serves as the country’s interior minister.
The presentation ceremony was halted for an hour. Naqvi ended up leaving the scene, the trophy, which transpired into a controversial episode. The whole scene has involved a political drama it and the issue is a major one now.
Early life and education
Naqvi was born on October 28. 1978 in Lahore, Punjab. He was a Punjabi Syed family with ancestral roots in Jhang. He was raised by his maternal uncle after being orphaned at a young age. Naqvi did his schooling at Crescent Model Higher Secondary School and attended Government College University Lahore. He completed a journalism degree from Ohio University in the United States.
Navi’s rise to power
Nqvi commenced his career as a CNN producer and went on to establish City Media Group, gaining some influence in the media industry. He held administrative roles in government and sports administration roles, including Punjab’s caretaker chief minister (2023-24), interior minister of Pakistan (from 2024), PCB chairman (from February 2024), and ACC president (from April 2025).
Asia Cup 2025 Trophy drama
After winning the final, India refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi and wanted the Emirates board director to present it to them. Naqvi insisted that he would hand over the award. The standoff led to the trophy being taken away by the organisers and India celebrating their win without a trophy.
Aftermath of the incident
Fans started chanting and booing the officials. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI that PCB will lodge an official complaint.