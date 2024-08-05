Who is Henry Fieldman? | Know About The First Athlete Who Won A Medal In Both Men’s and Women’s Event In Rowing

Paris (France): Great Britain’s Henry Fieldman registered his name in the history books by becoming the first men’s and women's team event. He accomplished the remarkable feat by coxing both men’s and women’s events to a podium finish. He coxed the Great Britain’s women’s eight team to a bronze medal, Canada secured silver while Romania bagged gold.

Notably, Fieldman had won a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago as well. It was possible for the British Athlete to script history due to a rule change by World Rowing after the 2016 Olympics. In the new rule, coxes of either gender are allowed to steer the eights. The change provided coxswains like Fieldman to compete in the events of both genders and showcase their skills in them.

The historic feat by Fieldman showcases the importance of inclusivity and equal opportunities in sports. His accomplishment also indicates his exceptional skill and dedication to excel at the global level.

A coxswain is positioned at the stern of the boat and his responsibilities include implementing race strategies, coordinating the power and rhythm of the rowers and steering.

In addition to his Olympic achievements, the 36-year-old runs his own business named Coxing Consultancy. He coaches coxswains and also gives inspirational talks to sports clubs and corporate executives.