IPL 2025: Who Is Ashwani Kumar? MI Debutant Who Picked Wicket On First Ball Of Tournament Debut

Mumbai: Left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar made a sensational debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Debuting for Mumbai Indians, he picked four wickets, including key scalps of the opposition. He picked a wicket on the first ball of his IPL debut, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane. Ashwani became the 10th player in the history of the competition to pick up a wicket on the first ball of the IPL debut. Matheesha Pathirana was the last player to achieve the feat when he dismissed Shubman Gill in 2022.

Ashwani trapped Rahane to wide third man, where Tilak Verma took a catch after fumbling it in the first attempt. Next, Ashwani outfoxed Rinku Singh as the batter came down the track to attack the bowler. The left-arm pacer banged it short outside off, but Rinku played it straight in the hands of the fielder stationed behind square in the deep. Next, he clean bowled Manish Pandey, taking his third wicket. The left-arm seamer then clean bowled Russell and took four wickets in total.

Who is Ashwani Kumar?

Ashwani Kumar hails from Punjab who is known for bowling deceptive bouncers. The left-arm pacer who is known for his pacer variations bowls a very accurate wide yorker. Ashwani impressed the MI scouts with his performance in the Sher E Punjab T20 Trophy in 2024, where he pulled off effective death bowling.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2022 but has played only in four fixtures. He claimed three wickets with an economy of 8.50. Also, he has played two first-class and four List A games for Punjab. He was bought by the franchise for ₹30 Lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Today was the first time that Ashwani picked four wickets in a single match. His previous best was 3/37 in List A cricket and 1/19 in T20 cricket. Also, he became the first Indian to take four wickets on IPL debut.