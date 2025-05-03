Virat Kohli Reveals Toughest Bowlers He Faced Across All Formats

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli attended an event where he revealed the names of three toughest bowlers he faced in his career across formats.

The former India skipper said that England's legendary pacer James Anderson, who holds the record for most wickets by a pacer in Tests, was the toughest bowler he faced in the longest format of the game.

Kohli admitted that facing the right-handed pacer in England was indeed a huge task. On 710 balls bowled by Anderson, Kohli has amassed 305 runs, averaging an impressive 43.6 and has been dismissed 7 times. However, six out of Kohli's seven dismissals have come while playing England.

Further, the 36-year-old mentioned that former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga was the toughest to face in the 50-over format. However, Kohli has a great record against Malinga. Kohli has amassed 225 runs off 218 balls at an average of 112.5 and a strike rate of 103.2, while Malinga has managed to dismiss him on only two instances.

He even acknowledged that England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid had given him sleepless nights as he could never pick him in ODI cricket. In ODIs, Rashid has got rid of Kohli on five occasions, in just 120 balls. Interestingly, Kohli averages only 22 against Rashid.

In the T20s, the right-hand batter hailed former West Indies mystery spinner and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) legend Sunil Narine, saying he is the toughest he has faced in the shortest format. In T20Is, Narine has never picked up a wicket of Kohli despite him bowling 39 balls, but conceded only 35 runs at a strike rate of 89.7.

In T20 cricket, which includes the Indian Premier League and the Champions League T20, the story is almost the same. Kohli managed only 136 runs off 129 balls bowled by Narine. Kohli's strike rate against him is meagre 105.4.