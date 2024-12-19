ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Second ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After the first ODI called off due to rain, Zimbabwe will square off against Afghanistan in the second ODI and would look to take the lead in the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

The series-opener saw only 9.2 overs being bowled as the match got abandoned due to rain with no result possible. Zimbabwe might have felt relieved as the first match was abandoned, after they found themselves in a very difficult situation as they were reeling at 44/5 when rain interrupted play.

In the opening match, Afghanistan opted to bowl first and dominated the game start as all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai claimed 4 wickets in a brilliant spell, while Fazalhaq Farooqi dismantled Zimbabwe's top order. Debutant Ben Curran, who is the brother of England's star all-rounder Sam and Tom Curran, was dismissed in the first over.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI be played?

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Date: The ZIM vs AFG match will take place on Thursday, December 19.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI be played?

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Venue: The ZIM vs AFG match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

At what time will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI start?

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Timings: TheZIM vs AFG match will start at 1:00 PM IST. For viewers in Zimbabwe, the match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM Local Time.

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI live streaming in India?

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The ZIM vs AFG match live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI live telecast in India?

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the ZIM vs AFG match in India.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Ben Curran, Tadiwanashe Marumani(wicket-keeper), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(captain), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Joylord Gumbie, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Victor Nyauchi, Tinotenda Maposa

Afghanistan Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharote