ETV Bharat / sports

Where To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event January 2025 Live Streaming?

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns to primetime, having been revived in December 2024 after a long 16-year hiatus.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns to primetime, having been revived in December 2024 after a long 16-year hiatus.
Where To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event January 2025 Live Streaming? (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

Hyderabad: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will return on the final weekend of the month and take place on the early morning of January 26 in India in San Antonio. The show will commence at 6:30 AM IST. The show has a stacked match card and the fans are set to witness a great show. Shawn Michaels will make an appearance on the main roster after a long time.

The Heart Break Kid will sign the contract for the title match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Cody will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble 2025.

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, with the latter retaining his title since SummerSlam and looks set to walk out of the show with the championship.

Sheamus will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus, who aims to become the grand champion in WWE, hasn't won this title in his career and A win over Breaker will see him achieving the feat. Sheamus couldn't defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. The duo had a rivalry in 2024 and the main event was the Elimination Chamber in Perth. Rhea defeated Jax to defend her title and also retained it against Becky Lynch in the opening match of Wrestlemania 40.

Braun Strowman will square off against Jacob Fatu for the first time in his career, with fans eager to see the one-on-one match between the two big superstars.

Full WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 Card:

  • World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
  • Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus
  • Singles Match: Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Telecast And Live Streaming Details

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. SonyLiv will livestream the show in India. The fans will continue to enjoy the live WWE action on Sony Sports for the next couple of months. The WWE action is likely to move to Netflix for the Indian audience in April.

Hyderabad: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will return on the final weekend of the month and take place on the early morning of January 26 in India in San Antonio. The show will commence at 6:30 AM IST. The show has a stacked match card and the fans are set to witness a great show. Shawn Michaels will make an appearance on the main roster after a long time.

The Heart Break Kid will sign the contract for the title match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Cody will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble 2025.

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, with the latter retaining his title since SummerSlam and looks set to walk out of the show with the championship.

Sheamus will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus, who aims to become the grand champion in WWE, hasn't won this title in his career and A win over Breaker will see him achieving the feat. Sheamus couldn't defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. The duo had a rivalry in 2024 and the main event was the Elimination Chamber in Perth. Rhea defeated Jax to defend her title and also retained it against Becky Lynch in the opening match of Wrestlemania 40.

Braun Strowman will square off against Jacob Fatu for the first time in his career, with fans eager to see the one-on-one match between the two big superstars.

Full WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 Card:

  • World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
  • Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus
  • Singles Match: Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Telecast And Live Streaming Details

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. SonyLiv will livestream the show in India. The fans will continue to enjoy the live WWE action on Sony Sports for the next couple of months. The WWE action is likely to move to Netflix for the Indian audience in April.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SATURDAY MAIN EVENT PREDICTIONSATURDAY NIGHT MAIN EVENT 2025WWE SATURDAY NIGHTS MAIN EVENTSATURDAY MAIN EVENT PREDICTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.