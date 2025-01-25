ETV Bharat / sports

Where To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event January 2025 Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will return on the final weekend of the month and take place on the early morning of January 26 in India in San Antonio. The show will commence at 6:30 AM IST. The show has a stacked match card and the fans are set to witness a great show. Shawn Michaels will make an appearance on the main roster after a long time.

The Heart Break Kid will sign the contract for the title match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Cody will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble 2025.

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, with the latter retaining his title since SummerSlam and looks set to walk out of the show with the championship.

Sheamus will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus, who aims to become the grand champion in WWE, hasn't won this title in his career and A win over Breaker will see him achieving the feat. Sheamus couldn't defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. The duo had a rivalry in 2024 and the main event was the Elimination Chamber in Perth. Rhea defeated Jax to defend her title and also retained it against Becky Lynch in the opening match of Wrestlemania 40.