PS vs MS BBL 14 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Big Bash League (BBL) season 14 is all set to commence on Sunday, December 15, 2024, bringing exciting T20 cricket action to Australia where a few young guns will get a opportunity to take field with international stars across the globe. This season will feature a mix of rising stars, experienced players, and emerging talents.
Players like Jake Fraser-McGurk and England's Jacob Bethell, who might also feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will be in the spotlight as they represent their teams in the BBL. On Thursday, the Cricket Australia had also announced that Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will also take part in the competition whenever they are available as Supplementary players while few retired stars David Warner and Matthew Wade will also take part in the competition, promising high intense action.
Brisbane Heat, the defending champions, clinched their second BBL Trophy by defeating the Sydney Sixers in the 2023-24 season.
When does the Big Bash League 2024/25 start?
The BBL 2024-25 season will begin on December 15, 2024, and end on January 27, 2025. There will be 40 matches before the finals.
Where will the Big Bash League 2024/25 take place?
The Big Bash League 2024/25 is set to take place on a variety of venues in Australia.
Optus Stadium, Perth
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
The Gabba, Brisbane
Manuka Oval. Canberra
C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour
GMHBA Stadium, Geelong
Ninja Stadium, Hobart
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
ENGIE Stadium, Sydney
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
When to watch BBL 2024-25 matches in India?
Matches in the Big Bash League 2024-25 will start at multiple times; 5:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:15 AM, 12:35 PM, 1:45 PM, 2:00 PM, 2:45 PM and 3:45 PM.
Where to watch BBL 2024-24 matches in India?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for all the matches in the Big Bash League 2024-25. Live Streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+Hotstar app.
All squads of BBL 2024-25
Adelaide Strikers: Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald
Brisbane Heat: Tom Alsop, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Callum Vidler, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood
Hobart Hurricanes: Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Mac Wright
Melbourne Renegades: Jacob Bethell, Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Laurie Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Hassan Khan, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa
Melbourne Stars: Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Tom Curran, Ben Duckett, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Jon Merlo, Adam Milne, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Doug Warren, Beau Webster.
Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Keaton Jennings, Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye
Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Akeal Hosein, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steven Smith, James Vince
Sydney Thunder: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner