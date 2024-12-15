ETV Bharat / sports

PS vs MS BBL 14 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Big Bash League (BBL) season 14 is all set to commence on Sunday, December 15, 2024, bringing exciting T20 cricket action to Australia where a few young guns will get a opportunity to take field with international stars across the globe. This season will feature a mix of rising stars, experienced players, and emerging talents.

Players like Jake Fraser-McGurk and England's Jacob Bethell, who might also feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will be in the spotlight as they represent their teams in the BBL. On Thursday, the Cricket Australia had also announced that Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will also take part in the competition whenever they are available as Supplementary players while few retired stars David Warner and Matthew Wade will also take part in the competition, promising high intense action.

Brisbane Heat, the defending champions, clinched their second BBL Trophy by defeating the Sydney Sixers in the 2023-24 season.

When does the Big Bash League 2024/25 start?

The BBL 2024-25 season will begin on December 15, 2024, and end on January 27, 2025. There will be 40 matches before the finals.

Where will the Big Bash League 2024/25 take place?

The Big Bash League 2024/25 is set to take place on a variety of venues in Australia.

Optus Stadium, Perth

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

The Gabba, Brisbane

Manuka Oval. Canberra

C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour