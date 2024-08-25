ETV Bharat / sports

UP T20 2024: When And Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Date, Time, Venue

Hyderabad: The second edition of the UP (Uttar Pradesh) T20 League will be commencing from August 25 with the highly anticipated final is scheduled on September 14, 2024. The tournament will be held at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The defending champions Kashi Rudras will square off against 2023 finalists Meerut Mavericks in the opening match of the second edition on August 25. The other four teams are the Noida Super Kings, Lucknow Falcons, Kanpur Superstars, and Gorakhpur Lions.

The UP T20 2024 format will feature all six teams playing each other twice in home and away fixtures, with each team playing 10 matches. The teams finishing No. 1 and No. 2 in the league stage will play Qualifier 1, while No. 3 and No. 4 will face off in Eliminator 1. The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the final, while the loser will play the winner of Eliminator 1 to secure the second spot in the final. The league stage will conclude on September 9.

The tournament will feature key players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Lucknow Falcons), Rinku Singh (Meerut Mavericks), Dhruv Jurel (Gorakhpur Lions), Yash Dayal (Gorakhpur Lions), Karan Sharma (Kashi Rudras), Mohsin Khan (Kanpur Superstars), Nitish Rana (Noida Super Kings), Sameer Rizvi (Kanpur Superstars) and Piyush Chawla (Noida Super Kings), among others.