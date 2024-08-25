ETV Bharat / sports

UP T20 2024: When And Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Date, Time, Venue

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 25, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

The second edition of the UP T20 League will be held from August 25 to September 14, 2024, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The tournament will see a few Indian cricketers and some young guns including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Yash Dayal, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi participating in the competition. So let's delve into the topic and know when and where to watch live streaming this exciting UP T20 league in India.

The second edition of the UP T20 League will be held from August 25 to September 14, 2024, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The tournament will see a few renowned faces including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Yash Dayal, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi participating in the competition. So let's delve into the topic and know when and where to watch live streaming this exciting UP T20 league in India.
Collage: Rinku Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sameer Rizvi Nitish Rana (ANI and IANS)

Hyderabad: The second edition of the UP (Uttar Pradesh) T20 League will be commencing from August 25 with the highly anticipated final is scheduled on September 14, 2024. The tournament will be held at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The defending champions Kashi Rudras will square off against 2023 finalists Meerut Mavericks in the opening match of the second edition on August 25. The other four teams are the Noida Super Kings, Lucknow Falcons, Kanpur Superstars, and Gorakhpur Lions.

The UP T20 2024 format will feature all six teams playing each other twice in home and away fixtures, with each team playing 10 matches. The teams finishing No. 1 and No. 2 in the league stage will play Qualifier 1, while No. 3 and No. 4 will face off in Eliminator 1. The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the final, while the loser will play the winner of Eliminator 1 to secure the second spot in the final. The league stage will conclude on September 9.

The tournament will feature key players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Lucknow Falcons), Rinku Singh (Meerut Mavericks), Dhruv Jurel (Gorakhpur Lions), Yash Dayal (Gorakhpur Lions), Karan Sharma (Kashi Rudras), Mohsin Khan (Kanpur Superstars), Nitish Rana (Noida Super Kings), Sameer Rizvi (Kanpur Superstars) and Piyush Chawla (Noida Super Kings), among others.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming UP T20 2024 - Kashi Rudras vs. Meerut Mavericks live coverage and broadcast:

What: UP T20 2024 - Kashi Rudras vs. Meerut Mavericks

When: August 25, 2024

Where: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1

Hyderabad: The second edition of the UP (Uttar Pradesh) T20 League will be commencing from August 25 with the highly anticipated final is scheduled on September 14, 2024. The tournament will be held at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The defending champions Kashi Rudras will square off against 2023 finalists Meerut Mavericks in the opening match of the second edition on August 25. The other four teams are the Noida Super Kings, Lucknow Falcons, Kanpur Superstars, and Gorakhpur Lions.

The UP T20 2024 format will feature all six teams playing each other twice in home and away fixtures, with each team playing 10 matches. The teams finishing No. 1 and No. 2 in the league stage will play Qualifier 1, while No. 3 and No. 4 will face off in Eliminator 1. The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the final, while the loser will play the winner of Eliminator 1 to secure the second spot in the final. The league stage will conclude on September 9.

The tournament will feature key players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Lucknow Falcons), Rinku Singh (Meerut Mavericks), Dhruv Jurel (Gorakhpur Lions), Yash Dayal (Gorakhpur Lions), Karan Sharma (Kashi Rudras), Mohsin Khan (Kanpur Superstars), Nitish Rana (Noida Super Kings), Sameer Rizvi (Kanpur Superstars) and Piyush Chawla (Noida Super Kings), among others.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming UP T20 2024 - Kashi Rudras vs. Meerut Mavericks live coverage and broadcast:

What: UP T20 2024 - Kashi Rudras vs. Meerut Mavericks

When: August 25, 2024

Where: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 1

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP T20 2024 SCHEDULEUP T20 2024 START DATEUP T20 2024 LIVE SCOREUP T20 2024 ALL TEAM SQUADSUP T20 2024 LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Britain Embraces 'Set-jetting' Trend: What Is It Exactly And Why Are Tourists So Eager To Add It To Their Itinerary?

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.