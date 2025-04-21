KKR vs GT Live Streaming: Where To Watch KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Match Live Streaming?

Kolkata: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to lock horns against in-form Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2025. After having a disappointing campaign so far, managing only three wins in seven games, this game could be very crucial for KKR, especially after getting bowled out for a mere 95-run total in a chase of 111 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led GT are coming to the clash on the back of a stunning victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at home and are riding high on their top-order batters. With the homecoming of mentor Abhishek Nayar, it will be interesting to see KKR make a comeback. Currently with six points, KKR needs to win at least five of their remaining seven games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Key batters like KKR's most expensive buy Venkatesh Iyer and Ramandeep Singh, who was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, have underperformed. Skipper Rahane has performed up to the expectations and has led the team very well, it's just they just couldn't win just one more crucial point in the games than the other side. Angkrish Raghuvanshi continued to show the promise.

Livestreaming details of the KKR vs GT IPL match

Which channel will broadcast the live match between KKR vs GT?

The match between KKR vs GT will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

What time will the toss between KKR vs GT in the IPL happen?

The toss for the match between KKR vs GT will take place at 07:00 PM IST at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21.

What time will the match between KKR vs GT start?

The match between KKR vs GT will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the KKR vs GT match Live Streaming in India?

The live streaming of the match between PBKS and RCB will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.