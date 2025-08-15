ETV Bharat / sports

Europe’s Top Five Leagues To Kick Off Soon: Where To Watch EPL, La Liga And Ligue 1 Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Football is one of the most-watched and loved sports around the world. Especially when it comes to Europe, the sport has a massive fanbase. The spectators flock to the stadium, chant for their team's victories and celebrate like crazy when the club they are supporting wins a major title. The football fans in Europe will soon get a treat as the top five leagues on the continent are all set to start.

English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and French Ligue 1 will start this week, while Italian Serie A and German Bundesliga will commence next week. The following are the details of the top five leagues around Europe and where to watch the live streaming for them.

English Premier League (EPL) 2025/26 Live Streaming

The EPL 2025/26 season will resume with the Liverpool vs Bournemouth match will be played on 16th August. Liverpool are the defending champion in the 20-team competition. Mohamed Salah played a key role in the team’s title run with 20 goals last season. Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland are promoted to the league for this edition while Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton. Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham will take part in the UEFA Champions League thanks to occupying the first six spots in the standings for the EPL 2025/26 season.

Where to watch the live telecast of the English Premier League 2025/26 live streaming?

The live streaming of the English Premier League 2025/26 will be on JioStar. For those who want to watch the telecast of the match, they can watch it on Star Sports Network starting from the Liverpool vs Bournemouth match.

La Liga 2025/26 Live Streaming

The brand new season of the Spanish football’s premier domestic league La Liga will start with the fixture between Girona FC and Rayo Vallecano. FC Barcelona were the champions of the tournament last season, with Kylian Mbappe playing a key role in the title-winning campaign with 31 goals. Levante UD, Elche CF and Real Oviedo have been promoted to the league this season. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Athletic Club, and Villarreal have qualified for the upcoming edition of the Champions League.

Where to watch the live telecast of the La Liga 2025/26 live streaming?

The live streaming of the La Liga 2025/26 can be watched on FanCode in India. However, there is no telecast of the tournament in India.

Ligue 1 2025/26 Live Streaming

Stade Rennais F.C vs Olympique de Marseille will mark the beginning of the Ligue 1 2025/26 season. Paris Saint-Germain FC won the title with Mason Greenwood (21) and Ousmane Dembélé (21) contributing significantly. Paris FC, FC Lorient, FC Metz have been promoted to the season.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Ligue 1 2025/26 live streaming?

Unfortunately, there is no streaming of the event in India.

Bundesliga 2025/26 Live Streaming