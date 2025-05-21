ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test: Where To Watch England vs Zimbabwe Test Live Streaming In India?

Where To Watch England vs Zimbabwe Test Live Streaming In India ENG vs ZIM One Off Test ( AFP )

Hyderabad: England are all set to play minnows Zimbabwe for a one-off Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, starting from May 22, 2025.

The match marked the comeback of captain Ben Stokes after nearly six months. Stokes sustained a hamstring injury during the third and final Test of the series against New Zealand last year. However, this match will be counted in World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and will be a dress rehearsal for the hosts for the big five-match series against India, starting from June 20.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe who played just 12 Tests since 2021 are scheduled to play 11 matches in 2025. It will also provide them a huge opportunity to play red-ball cricket against one of the giants in the business. However, it won't be an easy task for them.

Recently, the Craig Ervine-led side lost to Professional County Club Select XI, but the visitors did show some resilience with the bat , something which they would want to showcase in the one-off Test against England. Five of their batters scored fifties across two-innings in conditions which are generally bowlers friendly.