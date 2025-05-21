ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test: Where To Watch England vs Zimbabwe Test Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: England are all set to play minnows Zimbabwe for a one-off Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, starting from May 22, 2025.
The match marked the comeback of captain Ben Stokes after nearly six months. Stokes sustained a hamstring injury during the third and final Test of the series against New Zealand last year. However, this match will be counted in World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and will be a dress rehearsal for the hosts for the big five-match series against India, starting from June 20.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe who played just 12 Tests since 2021 are scheduled to play 11 matches in 2025. It will also provide them a huge opportunity to play red-ball cricket against one of the giants in the business. However, it won't be an easy task for them.
Recently, the Craig Ervine-led side lost to Professional County Club Select XI, but the visitors did show some resilience with the bat , something which they would want to showcase in the one-off Test against England. Five of their batters scored fifties across two-innings in conditions which are generally bowlers friendly.
All eyes will be on Joe Root, who is marching towards legendary Sachin Tendulkar's run tally steadily but strongly. England would want to find the right bowling combination ahead of the England series as it will be their first-ever home Test series without their ace pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.
ENG vs ZIM Squads
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Ollie Pope, James Rew, Shoaib Bashir, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Samuel James Cook, Josh Tongue
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (C), Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Clive Madande, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi
ENG vs ZIM Where to Watch on TV?
Indians can watch England vs Zimbabwe one-off Test live on Sony Sports Network.
ENG vs ZIM Where to Watch to watch on stream?
The action will be live on Jio TV and FanCode.