ENG vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch England vs West Indies First T20I Live Streaming?

England will square off against West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Friday, June 6 The former two-time world champions are aiming to find a perfect combination as they eye towards the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Both teams are approaching a rebuilding phase following unsuccessful campaigns at the biannual event in the Caribbean last year and will play under the new captains.

England will look to continue their dominant run against the visitors after whitewashing them 3-0 in the ODI series. The West Indies, on the other hand, would believe a change in formats can bring them luck and respite as their power-packed batting line-up returns to familiar territory. But the bowling remains a major concern for the visitors, who saw England players line up to get runs against them in the 50-over leg of the tour. However, the inclusion of Jason Holder and Andre Russell will strengthen their bowling as they bring a huge amount of experience.

But the absence of in-form power hitter Nicholas Pooran, who has been rested, will be a major void. For England, speedster Jofra Archer’s injury-forced sabbatical puts extra pressure on their fast-bowling reserves.

Where to Watch ENG vs WI Live on television in India?

The England vs West Indies 1st T20I will be televised in India on the Sony Sports Network.