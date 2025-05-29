ETV Bharat / sports

ENG vs WI Live Streaming: Where To Watch England vs West Indies First ODI Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: England are all set to lock horns with West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the iconic Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting on Thursday, May 29. This series will mark the first assignment for Harry Brook as England's full-time white-ball captain after Jos Buttler stepped down from the helm following the conclusion of 2025 Champions Trophy.

The series is directly clashing with the IPL 2025 playoffs as Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks have returned to home country for national duties, leaving their respective teams despite making it to the playoffs. On the other hand, the West Indies have allowed their players to stay back.

Ahead of the series opener, star pacers Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer were ruled out in a huge blow for the home side.

West Indies, who were not the part of Champions Trophy, are coming into this series after leveling the series against Ireland after one match was washed out due to rain. But the West Indies batters are in great form with Keacy Carty scoring centuries in his last two outings and Matthew Forde also showing off his all-rounder skills.

Playing XIs:

England: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid

West Indies: Yet to announce