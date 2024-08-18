'When You Have 100% Trust On My Driving', Prithvi Shaw Shares Cheeky Post With Yuzvendra Chahal

Hyderabad: Indian cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Yuzvendra Chahal, who were representing the County team Northamptonshire in the England 50-over domestic competition at the Royal London One Day Cup.

Prithvi Shaw, who was the leading run-getter for the team in the edition with 343 runs, was signed by Northamptonshire before the commencement of the tournament while Chahal joined the squad as a replacement and took a fifer on debut in the competition. However, despite Indian players' impressive performances, the Northamptonshire side failed to qualify for the quarter-final.

Following their side's exit, both Indian cricketers are enjoying a short break ahead of the upcoming County Championship (Division Two). They used to give glimpses of hanging out through their respective social media handles.

Shaw, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared a story on his Instagram handle on August 17. In a video, Chahal can be seen taking a nap in the passenger seat of a car. Shaw cheekily wrote that the leg-spinner was sleeping peacefully as he had full faith in the opening batter's driving skills.

"When he has 100 percent trust on my driving," Shaw wrote with the image on the story.

Northamptonshire finished at the second last spot in the Group A points table at the One-Day Cup, winning only two out of their eight fixtures.