When Sri Lanka Beat India In Bilateral ODI Series Last Time, Gill Was Not Even Born: Check What Rohit, Virat Were Doing

Hyderabad: The rivalry between India and Sri Lanka has been dominated by the former in recent times with the Men in Blue winning the ODI bilateral series on most of the occasions. The two nations are currently up against each other in a three-match ODI series and the first one ended in a tie. Both teams will be vying to win the next two matches and emerge triumphant in the series.

It has been three decades since Sri Lanka beat India in a 50-over bilateral series. Notably, Indian star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were in school back then while Shubman Gill wasn’t even born.

Sri Lanka won the series 27 Years back

Sri Lanka won a bilateral ODI series against India in 1997. The Sri Lankan side won all the games in the three-match series and registered a clean sweep. Interestingly, the last match of the series was abandoned due to bad light after a rain interruption and it was played the next day. After the series, 10 bilateral series were played between the two countries and Sri Lankan team wasn't able to win any of them.

Rohit and Virat were in school

Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in school back then when the Sri Lankan side won the bilateral series. Sachin Tendulkar had scored 25 ODI centuries while Sourav Ganguly was yet to get the captaincy of the Indian side. Also, Shubman Gill wasn’t even born yet.

Victory in T20 series

Before the start of the ongoing ODI series between the two teams, India registered a clean sweep over Sri Lanka. The first match of the ODI series ended in a tie while the second and third fixtures will be played on August 4 and August 7 respectively.