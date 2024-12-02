ETV Bharat / sports

0 All Out In Response To 361 Runs; When School Cricket In Mumbai Saw Bizarre Batting Collapse

A bizarre occurrence in the Harris Shield happened when a team was all out on seven and all the batters scored zero runs.

Hyderabad: The prestigious Harris Shield tournament in Mumbai is a launching platform for the players who excel in school cricket. The tournament helps batters prosper and they often compile big totals and prove their batting prowess. The tournament often witnesses some big names playing in the tournament like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz and Prithvi Shaw. Also, some of them shoot up to fame in school cricket by playing some vital knocks in the tournament. However, on rare days, the batters falter in the worst possible manner.

7 All Out In Response To 761

In the fixture between Children Welfare School of Andheri and Swami Vivekanand International School, a bizarre phenomenon occurred. On the New Era Ground in Azad Maidan Vivekanand School batted first and posted a total of 761 runs from 39 overs. Meet Mayekar scored a triple-century with a knock of 338 runs.

The total included a penalty of 156 runs as the bowlers of the Children Welfare school were unable to bowl the allotted quota of 45 overs in the three hours. Krushna Parte scored 95 runs while Ishan Roy played a knock of 67 runs.

Batting second, Children Welfare School managed to muster only seven runs in their innings. None of the batters scored any runs and all the seven runs came from the extras. Alok Pal picked six wickets while Varod Vaje took a couple of wickets. The rest of the two batters were run out.

Usually, the fixtures in the tournament are high-scoring affairs. However, it was a day of unusual occurrence as the scorecard depicted some weird numbers.

