Five Instances When Cricketers Lost Their Cool and Fought With Fans

There have been multiple instances when cricketers lost their calm and fought with the spectators sitting in the stands.

Cricketers Involved In Fights With Fans
File Photo: Khushdil Shah (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST

Hyderabad: When spectators flock to a cricket match, they attend the game with the aim of enjoying the live action in front of them. The audiences emerge in the live action in the middle, and they are entertained with the big hits from the batters and some prolific spells from the bowlers. However, they also became part of the game when an ugly spat occurred between the cricketers and the fans.

Recently, Pakistan cricketer Khushdil Shah got engaged in an altercation with a fan during the third ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan. That led to the ejection of two stars from the venue.

However, this is not the first time when a cricketer has got into a heated argument or altercation with the spectators. There have been multiple instances in the past of a similar incident, and the articles go through memory lane, highlighting such instances.

Murali Vijay

The incident occurred during a fixture in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as the Indian batter was mocked by the crowd. He charged at the fans in the stands, which resulted in ugly scenes. The crowd messed with the right-handed batter by taking the name of Dinesh Karthik during the league stage fixture.

Cricketers Involved In Fights With Fans
File Photo: Murali Vijay (AFP)

Mohammed Shami

The Indian pacer got agitated during the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Shami lost his calm after India suffered a loss against Pakistan in the title decider. The Indian team was making their way back to the dressing room after conceding a defeat by 180 runs. A fan was quick to comment on India’s loss, and Shami gave an angry glare to the fan. Captain cool Dhoni was behind him, and he pushed the Indian pacer ahead to avoid the altercation.

Cricketers Involved In Fights With Fans
File Photo: Mohammed Shami (AFP)

Rohit Sharma and Praveen Kumar

The Indian duo was engaged in a banter during India’s tour to Australia in 2012. Rohit and Praveen had a heated chat with an individual during the practice session, and they were seen getting angry at him during the net session.

Inzamam ul-haq

The infamous incident occurred during the Sahara Cup in 1997. It was the second game of the series, where India were up against Pakistan in the second ODI game of the tournament. Inzamam was known for his cool and calm nature usually but he lost his cool and charged towards an Indian fan who was taunting him as ‘Aloo’.

Cricketers Involved In Fights With Fans
File Photo: Inzamam ul Haq (AFP)

Iftikhar Ahmed

During the second T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand, Iftikhar Ahmed expressed his anger towards a spectator who referred to him as ‘chachu’. The altercation was caught on camera and but it was overshadowed by Paki

