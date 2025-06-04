ETV Bharat / sports

When & Where To Watch T20 Mumbai League 2025 & How To Book Tickets?

Mumbai: The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated T20 Mumbai League 2025 is ready to thrill cricket fans across the country with Season 3 set to begin on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium and Wankhede Stadium. Eight dynamic teams will compete in the league, with 23 exciting matches lined up over nine days from June 4 to 12, promising top-quality cricket and unforgettable moments.

Launched in 2018 with the goal of identifying and nurturing a diverse pool of cricketing talent, the T20 Mumbai League, one of India’s leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments, has been a stepping stone for several rising stars, including Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani, who have gone on to shine on bigger stages.

Making a grand return after six years, the league promises high-octane action with a mix of international stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Prithvi Shaw, alongside Mumbai’s brightest young talents such as Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Atharva Ankolekar.

The league will kick off with an exciting clash between ARCS Andheri, with icon player Shivam Dube, and SoBo Mumbai Falcons at the DY Patil Stadium at 10.30 AM. The venue will also host another fixture on the same day, as Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, led by Suryakumar Yadav, take on the Eagle Thane Strikers at 5.30 PM.

India star and captain of Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Suryakumar Yadav shared his excitement ahead of the start, “T20 Mumbai League holds a special place for me and I think it is a tremendous opportunity, under the aegis of the MCA for the youngsters. Since debuting in the inaugural 2018 edition, I’ve seen the impact the league can bring across formats - be it India A, Ranji, IPL or the other leagues. With a renewed zeal for the Season 3, we’re going to see some high-octane action and the discovery of some new talent.”