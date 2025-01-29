When & Where To Watch Sachin Tendulkar Bat For India Again?

Mumbai: Cricket fans are in for a prime-time feast, with old rivals poised to return to action. The International Masters League (IML) has revealed the schedule of fixtures for the highly-anticipated inaugural season, which will feature six teams – India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

The opening game, scheduled for February 22, 2025, will witness a faceoff between the Asian giants. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will lead the Indian team against the Sri Lankan side led by Kumar Sangakkara, one of Sri Lanka’s most successful captains.

The six participating teams will be captained by masters of the sport:

1. India: Sachin Tendulkar

2. West Indies: Brian Lara

3. Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara

4. Australia: Shane Watson

5. England: Eoin Morgan

6. South Africa: Jacques Kallis

"The IML will be a celebration of cricket’s unique and enduring legacy. I can’t wait to step back onto the field with my contemporaries in a league that will be intense and competitive, with all the teams playing hard, but fair”, Sachin Tendulkar, the captain of the Indian team, said.

"The IML is a tribute to cricket’s timeless charm. It is a wonderful opportunity for former cricketers. It's a platform where they can relive old rivalries and reconnect with fans. I am excited to participate in this historic league alongside so many illustrious names", said Kumar Sangakkara, the captain of the Sri Lankan team.

"We are thrilled and honoured to partner with JioStar for the IML. We have no doubt that JioStar, with its experience and, expertise in sports broadcasting, will make the league a memorable experience for cricket fans across the globe”, Jahan Mehta, said.

After five matches in Navi Mumbai, the IML will move to Rajkot; thereafter, the matches will move to Raipur. Raipur will also host the semi-finals and final.

JioStar’s Disney+ Hotstar along with Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits will broadcast the tournament live for all cricket aficionados. The matches will begin at 7:30 pm.