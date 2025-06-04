ETV Bharat / sports

When & Where To Watch RCB Victory Parade In Bengaluru?

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final here on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy. RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.

Virat Kohli promised all RCB fans for the truly special celebrations during the post-match interview with official broadcasters after their historic IPL title win on Tuesday, June 3. "I hope these two are coming to Bengaluru tomorrow with us. It's going to be something special, I hope you guys cover it," said Kohli during the post-match celebrations, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with former RCB legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

Responding to Kohli’s call, Star Sports confirmed that they will be covering their celebrations. "YES! We are covering it, Virat," said Star Sports in a post featuring Kohli, ABD and Gayle.

A few hours after Virat Kohli's comments, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced the schedule for the victory parade through a social media post to celebrate their glory with their loyal fans. "RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru!! This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today, the crown is yours," reads the RCB's X post caption.

The post also includes a graphic in which they have revealed the starting and ending points of the parade. starting 3:30pm IST in Bengaluru. RCB's victory parade will begin from Vidhana Soudha and will end at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4.