ETV Bharat / sports

When & Where To Watch RCB Victory Parade In Bengaluru?

RCB Victory Parade: Here are the details of when and where to watch RCB victory parade live on television or live streaming.

RCB Victory Parade: Here are the details of when and where to watch RCB victory parade live on television or live streaming.
RCB Victory Parade Graphics (RCB X handle)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 8:06 AM IST

Updated : June 4, 2025 at 8:13 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final here on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy. RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.

Virat Kohli promised all RCB fans for the truly special celebrations during the post-match interview with official broadcasters after their historic IPL title win on Tuesday, June 3. "I hope these two are coming to Bengaluru tomorrow with us. It's going to be something special, I hope you guys cover it," said Kohli during the post-match celebrations, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with former RCB legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

Responding to Kohli’s call, Star Sports confirmed that they will be covering their celebrations. "YES! We are covering it, Virat," said Star Sports in a post featuring Kohli, ABD and Gayle.

A few hours after Virat Kohli's comments, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced the schedule for the victory parade through a social media post to celebrate their glory with their loyal fans. "RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru!! This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today, the crown is yours," reads the RCB's X post caption.

The post also includes a graphic in which they have revealed the starting and ending points of the parade. starting 3:30pm IST in Bengaluru. RCB's victory parade will begin from Vidhana Soudha and will end at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4.

A large number of fans are expected to turn up for the mega event as Bengaluru turns red to celebrate the historic day. One can expect them to come in white or red jersey to pay tribute to a team, more to their icon Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket last month.

When & Where To Watch RCB Victory Parade Details

When to watch RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade for fans?

RCB’s victory parade will start at 3:30 PM IST in Bengaluru.

Where to watch RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade for fans?

RCB’s victory parade will be available to watch on the Star Sports TV Network.

Where to watch live streaming of RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade for fans?

Fans can also catch the live-streaming of the victory parade on JioHotStar.

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final here on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy. RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.

Virat Kohli promised all RCB fans for the truly special celebrations during the post-match interview with official broadcasters after their historic IPL title win on Tuesday, June 3. "I hope these two are coming to Bengaluru tomorrow with us. It's going to be something special, I hope you guys cover it," said Kohli during the post-match celebrations, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with former RCB legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

Responding to Kohli’s call, Star Sports confirmed that they will be covering their celebrations. "YES! We are covering it, Virat," said Star Sports in a post featuring Kohli, ABD and Gayle.

A few hours after Virat Kohli's comments, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced the schedule for the victory parade through a social media post to celebrate their glory with their loyal fans. "RCB Victory Parade in Bengaluru!! This one’s for you, 12th Man Army. For every cheer, every tear, every year. Loyalty is Royalty and today, the crown is yours," reads the RCB's X post caption.

The post also includes a graphic in which they have revealed the starting and ending points of the parade. starting 3:30pm IST in Bengaluru. RCB's victory parade will begin from Vidhana Soudha and will end at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4.

A large number of fans are expected to turn up for the mega event as Bengaluru turns red to celebrate the historic day. One can expect them to come in white or red jersey to pay tribute to a team, more to their icon Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket last month.

When & Where To Watch RCB Victory Parade Details

When to watch RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade for fans?

RCB’s victory parade will start at 3:30 PM IST in Bengaluru.

Where to watch RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade for fans?

RCB’s victory parade will be available to watch on the Star Sports TV Network.

Where to watch live streaming of RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade for fans?

Fans can also catch the live-streaming of the victory parade on JioHotStar.

Last Updated : June 4, 2025 at 8:13 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RCB VICTORY PARADE IN BENGALURURCB VICTORY PARADE LIVERCB VICTORY PARADE LIVE STREAMINGRCB VICTORY PARADE SCHEDULEIPL 2025WHERE TO WATCH RCB VICTORY PARADE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.