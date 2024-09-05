ETV Bharat / sports

Diamond League 2024 - Zurich: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Venue

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 9 hours ago

The fourteenth meet of the 2024 Diamond League will commence on September 5, 2024, at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland. Many international stars including women's 100m Paris Olympics gold medallist Julian Alfred, and the men's 400m hurdles 2024 Summer Games silver medallist Silesia winner Karsten Warholm (Norway) competing in the competition.

The fourteenth meet of the 2024 Diamond League will commence on September 5, 2024, at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland. Many international stars including women's 100m Paris Olympics gold medallist Julian Alfred, and the men's 400m hurdles 2024 Summer Games silver medallist Silesia winner Karsten Warholm (Norway) competing in the competition.
Britain's Mo Farah (4th R) runs during the One Hour Men at the Diamond League (IANS)

Hyderabad: The fourteenth meet of the 2024 Diamond League is set to take place on September 5, 2024, at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland. This penultimate edition of the year's Diamond League will be the final opportunity for athletes to secure qualification for the Final in Brussels.

The women's 100m will feature Paris 2024 gold medallist Julian Alfred (Saint Lucia), who will race against Sha'Carri Richardson (USA), making her first competitive appearance since winning the silver medal at Paris 2024. All three Paris 2024 men's 1500m medallists—Cole Hocker (USA), Josh Kerr (Great Britain), and Yared Nuguse (USA)—will compete in Zurich, along with Diamond League points leader and Paris 2024 fourth-place finisher Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway). The men's 400m hurdles will feature Paris 2024 silver medallist and Diamond League Silesia winner Karsten Warholm (Norway) facing a strong field, including Alison Dos Santos (Brazil).

Diamond Disciplines :

Men: Long Jump, Shot Put, Javelin Throw, 200m, 110m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles, 1500m

Women: High Jump, Pole Vault, 100m, 100m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles, 800m, 5000m

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Diamond League 2024 - Zurich live coverage and broadcast:'

The premier track and field event will be broadcast live and exclusively on JioCinema, Sports18 - 1 HD, and Sports18 - 3.

What: Diamond League 2024 - Zurich

When: September 5, 2024

Where: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland

Time: 11:30 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

Will any Indian participate in Zurich Diamond League 2024: No Indian athlete will participate at Zurich.

Hyderabad: The fourteenth meet of the 2024 Diamond League is set to take place on September 5, 2024, at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland. This penultimate edition of the year's Diamond League will be the final opportunity for athletes to secure qualification for the Final in Brussels.

The women's 100m will feature Paris 2024 gold medallist Julian Alfred (Saint Lucia), who will race against Sha'Carri Richardson (USA), making her first competitive appearance since winning the silver medal at Paris 2024. All three Paris 2024 men's 1500m medallists—Cole Hocker (USA), Josh Kerr (Great Britain), and Yared Nuguse (USA)—will compete in Zurich, along with Diamond League points leader and Paris 2024 fourth-place finisher Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway). The men's 400m hurdles will feature Paris 2024 silver medallist and Diamond League Silesia winner Karsten Warholm (Norway) facing a strong field, including Alison Dos Santos (Brazil).

Diamond Disciplines :

Men: Long Jump, Shot Put, Javelin Throw, 200m, 110m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles, 1500m

Women: High Jump, Pole Vault, 100m, 100m Hurdles, 400m Hurdles, 800m, 5000m

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Diamond League 2024 - Zurich live coverage and broadcast:'

The premier track and field event will be broadcast live and exclusively on JioCinema, Sports18 - 1 HD, and Sports18 - 3.

What: Diamond League 2024 - Zurich

When: September 5, 2024

Where: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland

Time: 11:30 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

Will any Indian participate in Zurich Diamond League 2024: No Indian athlete will participate at Zurich.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ZURICH DIAMOND LEAGUE LIVEWHEN AND WHERE TO WATCHWHERE TO WATCH DIAMOND LEAGUEZURICH DIAMOND LEAGUE 2024DIAMOND LEAGUE LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.