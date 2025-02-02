Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup Final: When & Where To Watch India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the grand finale of the second edition of the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup as the defending champions India will collide against dark horses, South Africa, who have reached T20 World Cup finals in senior men's and women's tournament, at The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sunday, February 2. Both the teams have arrived at the finale on the back of an unbeaten run and will be confident enough to defeat each other.

India will be the favourites, having won all of their group-stage matches against Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka, before emerging triumphant against Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super Six and knocking out England in the semifinal on Friday.

On the other hand, South Africa Women thrashed New Zealand, Samoa and Nigeria in the group stages, before beating Ireland and sharing points with the USA as the game was abandoned due to rain. The South African side then beat another tournament favourites, Australia to storm into the finals. After losing the title clash in the senior men's and women's categories, the U19 Women's side would look to taste the glory by beating the rampaging Indian side.

Here are live-streaming details of the INDW vs SAW U-19 T20 World Cup 2025 Final:

Where Will IND-W U19 vs SA-W U19 Final Match Be Held?

The India Women Vs South Africa Women Under-19 World Cup final will be held at The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

What Time Will IND-W U19 vs SA-W U19 Final Match Start?

The India Women Vs South Africa Women Under-19 World Cup final will start at 12 noon IST on Sunday, February 2.

Where To Watch IND-W U19 vs SA-W U19 Final Match Live Streaming On OTT in India?

The India Women Vs South Africa Women Under-19 World Cup final live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where To Watch IND-W U19 vs SA-W U19 Final Match Live On TV In India?

The India Women Vs South Africa Women's Under-19 World Cup final will be broadcast in India on Star Sports 2.