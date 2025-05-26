IND vs ENG Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs England Five-Match Test Series?

Hyderabad: JioHotstar has earned the digital rights of the highly anticipated Test series between England and India, starting June 20 at Headingly in Leeds. The series will mark the commencement of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27.

According to the report from Cricbuzz, the premier sports broadcast network in the country has completed a digital deal with Sony Entertainment Network, or Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited. The five-Test marquee series will now be available on JioHotstar too.

The report also claims that the Negotiations between the networks were going on for the last month, and the deal has reached in the last 24 hours. Sony, who have already lost rights of telecasting matches in Australia, has agreed to sub-license the digital streaming of the matches but has retained the linear rights of the series, which will now be shown on the Sony Sports network.

"An immediate response from either party, Sony or Jio Star, could not be obtained at the time of writing but it has been learned that an announcement to the effect is expected later in the day," said report.

The four other Tests to be played in England will be in Birmingham (from July 2), Lord's (from July 10), Manchester (July 23) and finally at the Oval (from July 31).

"The current arrangement between Sony and Jio Star extends to next year's white ball series as well. India are to play three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals in England in 2026 summer and JioStar will broadcast those eight games as well," the report further added.

Sony secured the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) rights last year in an eight-year deal that runs through 2031, giving it exclusive broadcast rights to all England cricket properties in India. In the current arrangement between Jio, Star, and Sony, the ECB is also understood to have played a key role in facilitating the agreement.