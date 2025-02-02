IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Sky And Samson's Form In Focus, All Eyes On Shami's Inclusion; Watch India vs England T20I Live Streaming 'Here'

Hyderabad: India, having secured the series 3-1, will aim to address their batting vows in the fifth and final T20 against England, who are seeking revenge after a controversial concussion substitute influenced the Pune T20I where they lost by the margin of just 15 runs. Men in Blue hope struggling skipper Suryakumar Yadav and opener Sanju Samson find their form, especially after England expressed frustration over Harshit Rana's impactful debut as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, who suffered a head injury during the last over of India's innings when Jamie Overton's second last bowl hit the helmet.
Despite an impressive series from Indian spinners, with Varun Chakravarthy leading the way, concerns remain over Suryakumar and Samson's underwhelming performances. With only 35 runs in 4 matches, Samson has struggled against quick bowlers, especially on the short pitch deliveries early on in the innings while Suryakumar has not scored significantly since his last notable innings against Bangladesh.
Rinku Singh's recent performance has eased concerns about his form. India might also rest key bowler Arshdeep Singh and play Mohammed Shami, giving him another match before he joins the ODI side led by captain Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, England has faced challenges throughout the series, with Harry Brook showing promise but still struggling against spin.
Here are all the details of the 5th T20I between India and England:
When will the India vs England 5th T20I match take place?
The India vs England 5th T20I match will take place on February 2 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England 5th T20I match?
The India vs England 5th T20I match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs England 5th T20I match?
The live streaming of the India vs England 5th T20I match will be available on Hotstar.
India vs England squads:
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ramandeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Philip Salt, Mark Wood