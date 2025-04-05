When & Where To Watch Historic Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends Clash?

Mumbai: In a moment that marks a defining milestone in India’s sporting journey, global football giants FC Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends are all set to reignite their historic rivalry in Mumbai for the ‘Legends Faceoff’.
As the players arrived in Mumbai to a thunderous welcome, key players from both the teams addressed the media at the official pre-match press conference—where they shared their thoughts ahead of this historic spectacle.
Pepe and Fernando Morientes from Real Madrid Legends were present while FC Barcelona Legends was represented by Javier Saviola and Edmilson at the press conference.
The much-anticipated ‘Legends Faceoff’ will take place on April 6, 2025, at the iconic DY Patil Stadium.
When will the match be played?
The El Clasico of legends is set take place on April 6 (Sunday).
Where will the match be played?
The Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
When will the match kick-off?
The Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends match will kick-off at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday.
Who are there in Real Madrid legends squad?
Luís Figo, Pedro Contreras, Kiko Casilla, Francisco Pavón, Fernando Sanz, Agustin Garcia, Pedro Munitis, Rubén de la Red, Antonio ‘Toni’ del Moral Segura, Jorge Zoco Ostiz, Iván Pérez, Jesús Enrique Velasco Muñoz, José Luis Cabrera, Juan José Olalla Fernández, David Barral Torres, Christian Karembeu, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, Michael Owen
Who will represent Barcelona legends?
Carles Puyol, Jesús Angoy, Vítor Baía, Jofre Mateu, Fernando Navarro, Roberto Trashorras, Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu, Frank de Boer, Giovanni Silva, Rivaldo, Marc Valiente Hernández, Ludovic Giuly, Ricardo Quaresma, Gaizka Mendieta, Sergi Barjuán, Xavi, José Edmílson Gomes de Moraes, Patrick Kluivert.
Who is organising the event?
The ‘Legends Faceoff’ is organized by The Sports Front, a pioneering force in the global sports market.
Where to get tickets?
Tickets available on: District App.
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Legends match?
The match will be televised live on the Star SportsNetwork in India. It will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.