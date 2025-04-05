ETV Bharat / sports

When & Where To Watch Historic Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends Clash?

Mumbai: In a moment that marks a defining milestone in India’s sporting journey, global football giants FC Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends are all set to reignite their historic rivalry in Mumbai for the ‘Legends Faceoff’.

As the players arrived in Mumbai to a thunderous welcome, key players from both the teams addressed the media at the official pre-match press conference—where they shared their thoughts ahead of this historic spectacle.

Pepe and Fernando Morientes from Real Madrid Legends were present while FC Barcelona Legends was represented by Javier Saviola and Edmilson at the press conference.

The much-anticipated ‘Legends Faceoff’ will take place on April 6, 2025, at the iconic DY Patil Stadium.

When will the match be played?

The El Clasico of legends is set take place on April 6 (Sunday).

Where will the match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the match kick-off?