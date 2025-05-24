ETV Bharat / sports

When & Where To Watch French Open 2025 Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated French Open 2025 main draws are all set to commence from Sunday May 25, 2025 at the iconic Roland Garros and concluding on Sunday, June 8.

This will mark as the first time in 20 years that the 2025 French Open will be played without the most successful player Rafael Nadal in French Open history. Spaniard Nadal drew curtains on his illustrious career following the conclusion of Davis Cup last year.

However, the event still features many exciting names, as reigning champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek return to defend their titles. The world no. 1 Jannik Sinner, who clinched the Australian Open 2025, who will take on Arthur Rinderknech in Round 1. Swiatek, now ranked number 5 after a challenging stretch, will look to reclaim her dominance. Aryna Sabalenka leads the women’s rankings, with Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula close behind.

On expected terms, early men’s matchups are relatively less competitive, but the action could heat up by Round 3. Alcaraz might face one from Ben Shelton or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

Novak Djokovic, aim to break most Grand Slam record, to play first match against Mackenzie McDonald. He might potentially meet Denis Shapovalov in Round 3. With shifting rankings and emerging threats, the 2025 French Open promises high-stakes drama and potential upsets as the clay-court battles unfold in Paris.

French Open 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the French Open 2025 begin?

The French Open 2025 will kick off with Round One action on Sunday, May 25.

What will be the venue for the French Open 2025?

Stade Roland Garros in Paris will host all the matches of the French Open 2025.

When will Carlos Alcaraz start his campaign in the French Open 2025?

The defending champion of the men’s singles event, Carlos Alcaraz, will start his French Open 2025 campaign against Japan’s Kei Nishikori on May 25.