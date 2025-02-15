Where & How To Watch Champions Trophy 2025 Matches Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the details of its broadcast arrangements for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled from February 19 to March 9.
A total of eight teams will participate in the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy, which will be held over 19 days in Pakistan and the UAE. Afghanistan will play its first-ever Champions Trophy edition.
All the details on how you can watch the #ChampionsTrophy 2025 across the globe 📺 👀https://t.co/0mCzdMw90n— ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2025
Full details of Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming here
The action begins on 19 February when defending champions Pakistan take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser clash. The tournament will see 15 matches being played, promising thrilling games to fans across the globe.
In India, the JioStar network will broadcast the Champions Trophy, offering fans an exciting, never-seen-before presentation of an ICC event.
For the first time on the digital platform, an ICC tournament will be streamed live across 16 feeds, including nine different languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The live streaming on JioHotstar will be complemented by four multi-cam feeds.
On Television, in addition to the English feed, the network will provide coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, across Star Sports and Sports18 channels.
Broadcast Details (TV and Digital):
India: JioStar (Live streaming on Jio Hotstar, Television coverage on Star and Network 18 channels)
Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports, Streaming options: Myco and Tamasha app
UAE: CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, Streaming option: STARZPLAY
UK: Live broadcasting on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App
USA and Canada: WillowTV, Streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage available)
Caribbean: ESPNCaribbean on TV, Streaming via ESPN Play Caribbean app
Australia: PrimeVideo (coverage available in Hindi too)
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, digital coverage via Now and SkyGo app.
South Africa and sub-Saharan territories: SuperSport and SuperSport App
Bangladesh: Nagorik TV and T Sports for linear broadcast, digital via Toffee app
Afghanistan: ATN
Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV (TV1 on Linear), Digital via Sirasa
Radio broadcast details:
UK: BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
India: All India Radio
Pakistan: HUM 106.2FM
UAE: Talk 100.3FM and Big 106.2
Bangladesh: Radio Shadhin 92.4 and Radio Bhumi 92.8
Sri Lanka: Lakhanda Radio