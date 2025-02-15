ETV Bharat / sports

Where & How To Watch Champions Trophy 2025 Matches Live Streaming?

When and where to watch Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming JioHotstar ( AP )

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the details of its broadcast arrangements for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled from February 19 to March 9.

A total of eight teams will participate in the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy, which will be held over 19 days in Pakistan and the UAE. Afghanistan will play its first-ever Champions Trophy edition.

Full details of Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming here

The action begins on 19 February when defending champions Pakistan take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser clash. The tournament will see 15 matches being played, promising thrilling games to fans across the globe.

In India, the JioStar network will broadcast the Champions Trophy, offering fans an exciting, never-seen-before presentation of an ICC event.