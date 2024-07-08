What’s Break-up Of BCCI’s Rs 125 Crore Reward To World Champion Team India

Hyderabad: Following Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team’s T20 World Cup triumph, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an INR 125 crore reward for the world champions with all 15 players receiving INR five crore each including three who didn’t play any game in the tournament.

All three Rajasthan Royals players – Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal didn't have a chance to feature in the playing XI in the entire coveted tournament.

Notably, Samson and Jaiswal had got a chance to roll their arms in the warmup game against Ireland before the tournament, but Chahal didn't display his skills in that game as well. Chahal was picked in India’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad, but there also he didn’t play any game.

According to media reports, head coach Rahul Dravid and his coaching staff including bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach T Dilip will receive INR 2.5 crore each for their immense contribution. On the other hand, rupees one crore each will go to the five members of the senior selection committee, including chairman Ajit Agarkar.

The rest of the backroom staff comprises three physiotherapists (Kamlesh Jain, Yogesh Parmar and Thulasi Ram Yuvraj), three throwdown specialists (Raghavindraa Dvgi, Nuwan Udeneke and Dayanand Garani,), two masseurs (Rajeev Kumar and Arun Kanade) and the strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai will also receive the incentives of Rs 2 crore each.

The four reserve players — Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed — will also be richer by INR 1 crore each.

Additionally, during his meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, Yashavi Jaiswal and Suyakumar Yadav, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also announced a reward of Rs 11 crore for the T20 World Cup champions.

In 2013, when India clinched the Champions Trophy, the BCCI had given a reward of INR one crore for each player with the support staff receiving just INR 30 lakh each. When Men in Blue clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup, the board declared the prize money of INR 2 crore each and the support staff were paid Rs 50 lakh. In 2007, when MS Dhoni and his men won the inaugural T20 World Cup, the team received a total of Rs 12 crore.