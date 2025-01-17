ETV Bharat / sports

How ICC Could Respond If PCB Fails To Conduct Champions Trophy 2025 Successfully?

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner with only a month left to its kickstart after an eight-year hiatus. The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and a neutral venue - Dubai, where India will have their matches, scheduled to start from February 19, 2025. The ICC's approval for the hybrid model came after the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to travel to the neighbouring country.

However, there have been reports circulating in the media that stadiums in Pakistan are still in construction and might not be ready before the deadline - February 12. The International Cricket Council (ICC) are having continuous conversations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding hosting the ICC tournament successfully. Hence, let's delve into the topic and understand how ICC could respond if PCB fails to conduct the Champions Trophy 2025 successfully.

In case, the PCB fails to execute the event, ICC is likely to take immediate action to protect the tournament’s integrity and as a punishment, the global governing body could impose sanctions and PCB could face financial losses.

Sanctions

1. The ICC may impose significant financial penalties on PCB for breaching hosting agreements, including compensation for logistical arrangements and losses to stakeholders.

2. The PCB could also face long-term consequences, such as reduced chances of hosting future ICC events.

3. The PCB's failures will also put ICC in danger as the world governing body could also face legal disputes with commercial partners, such as broadcasters and sponsors.