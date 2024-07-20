'What More Do You Expect From Me?': Mohammed Shami Recalls Being Dropped In 2019 WC Semis

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has reflected on the times when he missed playing in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup despite being one of the best bowlers in the tournament. Shami picked 14 wickets from four matches in the competition with a brilliant economy of 5.48 and was India’s standout bowler.

Shami picked a five-wicket haul in the match against New Zealand and registered a hat-trick against Afghanistan. However, he was omitted from playing XI in the semi-final against Blackcaps despite him being in solid form. The Indian team lost the game by 18 runs and exited the tournament.

“In 2019, I did not play the first 4–5 games. In the next game, I took a hat-trick, then picked up a five-wicket haul and then four wickets in the next game. A similar thing happened in 2023. I did not play in the first few games and then picked a fifer, then four wickets and then a five-wicket haul again,” Shami told Shubhankar Mishra on the latter’s YouTube show ‘Unplugged’.

“The one thing I keep wondering is every team needs players who can perform well. I took 13 wickets in three matches. What more do you expect from me? I neither have questions nor do I have answers.”

The 33-year-old was impressive in the 2023 ODI World Cup as well. He scalped 24 wickets from seven games with three five-wicket hauls to show his efforts. Shami cited the same example saying he will be able to showcase his capabilities only in case he gets more chances from the team management.

“I can only prove myself when I get the opportunity. You gave me a chance, and I took 13 wickets in three matches. Then we lost to New Zealand. Played four matches overall and picked 14 wickets. In 2023, I picked 24 wickets in seven matches,” Shami added