What Is BCCI’s ‘Serious Injury Replacement Rule' Introduced After Rishabh Pant And Chris Woakes' Injury?

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has brought in a new 'Serious Injury Replacement' rule for the 2025-26 domestic season. The cricket board has added a provision for serious injury replacements in multi-day tournaments for the next season. There has been a discussion around the introduction new rule in cricket after Rishabh Pant and Chris Woakes sustained injuries during the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy and were ruled out mid-match.

The captain will have to nominate players for replacement at the time of the toss. He can then choose to replace one of those players for the injured one. The only exception is for the wicketkeeper, as the captain can draft in one player from outside if a reserve wicketkeeper is not amongst the nominated players.

Where will this rule be applied?

The newly introduced rule by the BCCI will be applied in India’s multi-day domestic competitions, including the likes of the CK Nayudu Trophy at the Under-19 level. The rule will see its first inception in the Duleep Trophy, which will start from August 28.

The white-ball tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali or Vijay Hazare Trophy are still outside the scope of the rule.

Measures to avoid exploitation of the rule

Any penalties or suspensions applied to the injured players will carry over to the players who will replace them. Both players will also be considered to be part of the match officially. The final decision will rely on the referee, and his call cannot be challenged.

Reason for the new rule

In the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar trophy between India and England, Rishabh Pant and Chris Woakes suffered injuries. Pant fractured his foot in the fourth match and struggled while batting. Woakes suffered a shoulder injury in the fifth Test. As a result, he didn't bat in the first innings and walked out with his arm in a sling.