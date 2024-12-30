What Is Johnny Mullagh Medal Won By Boxing Day Test Player Of The Match Pat Cummins?

Melbourne: In a dramatic conclusion to the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Pat Cummins delivered a match-winning performance in both, batting and balling department to lead Australia to a commanding 184-run victory over India, their first red-ball Test victory against the Rohit Sharma-led side since 2018.

Cummins’ stunning display earned him the coveted Johnny Mullagh Medal for the second consecutive year, cementing his status as a dominant force in international cricket.

Cummins displayed his all-round skills, contributing significantly with both bat and ball. In the first innings, he claimed figures of 3/89 and followed up with an even more impressive 3/28 in the second, dismantling India’s batting lineup.

With the bat, Cummins played crucial knocks, scoring a 49 off 63 balls in the first innings and a resilient 41 off 90 balls in the second. His contributions with the bat ensured Australia maintained control of the game, with his leadership shining through in key moments.

What is the Johnny Mullagh Medal?

Named after Johnny Mullagh, an Indigenous Australian cricketer from the 1868 Aboriginal team, the Johnny Mullagh Medal has been awarded to the Player of the Match in the Boxing Day Test since 2020. Mullagh’s legacy is celebrated for his remarkable contributions to cricket and his role in breaking barriers in the sport.

This prestigious medal has been previously awarded to Ajinkya Rahane (2020), Scott Boland (2021), and David Warner (2022). With his victory this year, Cummins joins the ranks of multiple-time recipients, having also won the award in 2023.