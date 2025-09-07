ETV Bharat / sports

No Neck Grabbing, No Takedown Using Hands, No Hand Lock; Know About The Moves Used In Combat Wrestling

File Photo: Combat Wrestling Championship ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : September 7, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST 1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Grappling and throwing opponents on the mat is a common trait in any format of wrestling. Also, wrestlers grab their opponent’s neck. But, when it comes to combat wrestling, neither of these things is allowed. Also, the wrestler cannot lock hands for a long time. These kind of rules makes the combat wrestling as the grappler has to focus on locking legs and taking down the opponent. Thus, the three-day National Combat Wrestling Championship is being held in Gorakhpur, and the competition has witnessed some exciting matches. The wrestling is designed to encourage young wrestlers to pursue the sport. The sport is designed with the aim that injuries should not occur to the children. File Photo: Combat Wrestling Championship (ETV Bharat)