No Neck Grabbing, No Takedown Using Hands, No Hand Lock; Know About The Moves Used In Combat Wrestling
More than 400 wrestlers from 19 states are participating in the National Combat Wrestling Championship, organised in Gorakhpur.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Grappling and throwing opponents on the mat is a common trait in any format of wrestling. Also, wrestlers grab their opponent’s neck. But, when it comes to combat wrestling, neither of these things is allowed. Also, the wrestler cannot lock hands for a long time. These kind of rules makes the combat wrestling as the grappler has to focus on locking legs and taking down the opponent. Thus, the three-day National Combat Wrestling Championship is being held in Gorakhpur, and the competition has witnessed some exciting matches.
The wrestling is designed to encourage young wrestlers to pursue the sport. The sport is designed with the aim that injuries should not occur to the children.
The national championship of the sport started on Friday at Bholaram Maskara Inter College of Sahajanwa Assembly constituency. More than 400 players from 19 states are participating in the tournament. Most of the wrestlers are between 16 to 25 years of age. Both boys and girls will participate in it. State Vice President of Combat Wrestling Sanjay Shukla says that organizing the National Championship in Gorakhpur is a big achievement.
On the second day of the competition, very exciting wrestling matches were played, and the performance of women wrestlers was prolific. Gujarat player Pooja (international level player) won the gold medal by defeating a player from Bihar. Poonam of Uttar Pradesh won the gold medal by defeating her opponent from Bihar. International wrestlers Dhruv, Atul and Yuvraj Singh also showed their tricks in this game.
President of Nagar Panchayat Unwal and senior BJP leader Mahesh Dubey said that organising a national wrestling competition in a city like Gorakhpur is a big achievement in itself. The credit for organising goes to Sanjay Shukla. Through this event, Gorakhpur will establish itself in the sporting map of the country.