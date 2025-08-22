What Is Bronco Test? How It Is Different From Yo-Yo Test?

Hyderabad: The Bronco test has been introduced in the Indian cricket setup for the men's senior team. The players have to clear Yo-Yo Test to get a place in the Indian team. Now, the Bronco Test has been added to the fitness tests that are to be carried out by the Indian players. The fitness of the players will also be assessed through the Bronco test. So it becomes important to know what is Bronco Test is and the difference between yo-yo Test and the Bronco Test.

What is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco test is a high-intensity aerobic running drill. It measures the endurance, speed and cardiovascular health of any player. This test consists of 20, 40 and 60-meter shuttle runs. During the test, you have to run all three distances in one set. During this time, players have to complete five consecutive sets without rest. In this test, a total of 1,200 meters are to be covered. You have to complete this entire test within 6 minutes.

File Photo: Indian Cricket Team (ANI)

Adrian Le Roux, the strength and conditioning coach of the Indian team, has recommended the Bronco test. This test has been trialled at BCCI's Bangalore-based Centre of Excellence. The test is introduced keeping in mind those bowlers who are sweating it out in the gym but are not paying much attention to running.

What is the difference between a yo-yo and a bronco test?

The Yo-Yo test was introduced during Virat Kohli's captaincy. It was started by India's former strength coach Shankar Basu. In the Yo-Yo test, one had to run from one point to another within a distance of 20 meters. The speed increased at every stage. The player gets 10 seconds of recovery time after every 40-meter run. To pass the Yo-Yo test, one has to score a minimum of 17.1 marks.

There is a recovery time in the Yo-Yo test, but there is no recovery time in the Bronco test. This test has to be completed non-stop. The Yo-Yo test focuses on internal recovery and focus. The Bronco test assesses continuous aerobic endurance. The overall fitness of the player can be measured through both these tests.

In this test, a time trial of 2 km has been fixed for the players. Fast bowlers complete it in 8 minutes 15 seconds, while batsmen, wicketkeepers and spinners have to complete it in 8 minutes 30 seconds. By combining the Bronco test, Yo-Yo test and 2 km trial, BCCI wants to create a strong fitness structure.