What Is Boxing Day Test & It's Relation With Christmas? How Is India's Record?

Hyderabad: After the third Test at The Gabba resulted in a draw and the series tied at 1-1, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy moves to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which is all set to host the highly anticipated The Boxing Day Test.

The five-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 and both teams would look to win the remaining two games to strengthen their chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. But before that, you might be wondering what is the Boxing Day Test and what is its relevance.

What is the Boxing Day Test?

The Boxing Day Test is one of cricket's most cherished traditions, played every year on December 26. The day is mainly observed in Commonwealth countries, originally a time for giving gifts to the less fortunate, stemming from the practice of distributing "Christmas boxes" by wealthy families. Over time, the significance of Boxing Day evolved into a public holiday associated with leisure activities, including cricket.

The Boxing Day Test is usually held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia. The tradition began unofficially in 1950 when Australia played England in a Test match starting on December 22, 1950. The match overlapped with Boxing Day, but it wasn’t specifically tied to the date. However, with time it became an iconic event for the organisers to conduct on Boxing Day.

The formal association of December 26 with cricket came 30 years later, in 1980, when a Test match between Australia and New Zealand was knowingly scheduled to start on Boxing Day i.e. December 26. The scheduling of the event proved a massive success as it drew large crowds and gave fans a unique opportunity to enjoy cricket during the festive season. Since then, the Boxing Day Test has become a regular feature, with teams from around the world aspiring to play at the MCG during this period.

The Boxing Day Test then became a celebration of culture, community, and tradition. With packed stadiums and millions watching across the world, ensuring its place as a cherished end-of-year spectacle. But more importantly, it brings people together and hence it is one of the biggest events in the country.

India's record in Boxing Day Tests

India has had a mixed record in Boxing Day Tests at the MCG, with 4 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws in 14 matches played. One of India's most memorable victories came in December 2020, when stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led the team to a commanding eight-wicket victory, levelling the series after the 36 all-out in the Adelaide Test.

In Australia, India have won only two games out of nine matches, two resulted in draws and lost five Boxing Day Tests.

Rahane's leadership during the 2020 Boxing Day Test was exemplary. His brilliant century (112 runs) in the first innings, combined with vital contributions from the bowlers, led India to a famous victory.

That win was pivotal in restoring confidence in the Indian camp after a challenging start to the series.