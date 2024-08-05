What If India Don't Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025? Here Is ICC's 'Out of the Box' Plan

Paris (France): Amid the discussion around whether India will travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2027, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly prepared a Plan B in case the Men in Blue don't visit Pakistan at all.

Earlier, it was reported that the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) wants their matches to be held in a hybrid model, in UAE or Sri Lanka, similar to the ODI Asia Cup 2023 held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan had shared a proposal which stated that they are happy to conduct India's all matches in Lahore, but there is no official news about it so far.

In the latest development on this significant issue, the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) has shared an approval note, reported by Cricbuzz. "PCB has signed the Host Agreement and has worked with management to draft an event budget which is submitted to F & CA for approval. Management has also approved an estimate of the increase in the cost of staging the event if it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan," said the approval note.

"A planning meeting and inspection of proposed match venues took place in Pakistan in March 2024. A significant amount of renovation work is underway in all three venues to upgrade facilities", the note further read.

The budget for the competition is as follows: $35 million (₹294.43 Crores) is allocated for the competition itself, $20 million (₹168.27 Crores) is set aside for participation and prize money distribution, and another $10 million (₹84 Crores) is reserved for the production costs associated with televising the 15-match, 20-day tournament.

The ICC has shared a draft schedule with stakeholders, including broadcasters and all participating teams. According to the draft schedule, all of India's matches will take place in Lahore, and the high-profile clash between India and their arch-rivals Pakistan is scheduled for Saturday, March 1.

Meanwhile, The BCCI Vice President said that the Indian cricket team can go to Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy, but before that the consent of the Indian government will be necessary.

"Pakistan can say whatever it wants about coming to India during the 2026 World Cup, but we are only waiting for the approval of the Indian government," Shukla said.