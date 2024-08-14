WFI Vice-President Feels CAS Will Give Decision In Favour of Vinesh Phogat

Hyderabad: As the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) continues to postpone the result announcement on the wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for the silver medal, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) vice-president Jai Prakash Chaudhary thinks that the decision will come in favour of the Indian athlete.

In the latest developments, according to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the CAS has delayed the verdict on Vinesh's plea and postponed the result to August 16, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," IOA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It shouldn't have happened. But, I think something in the favour of Vinesh is going to come... It seems that there are some powers involved in it and she will get the medal... I'll say that her staff are at fault. It's their duty to decrease their weight. But, let's see what happens on August 16... Big advocates are there, PM Modi has also taken cognisance and I think the decision will be in our favour..." Jai Prakash said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, IOA President PT Usha on Sunday clarified that it's the athlete's responsibility to manage their weights, especially in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo and their coaches and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical team.