ETV Bharat / sports

WFI Vice-President Feels CAS Will Give Decision In Favour of Vinesh Phogat

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Following the delay in the verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the Paris Olympics 2024, Wrestling Federation of India Vice-President Jai Prakash Chaudhary said that he thinks that the decision will come in favour of the athlete.

Following the delay in the verdict on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in the Paris Olympics 2024, Wrestling Federation of India Vice-President Jai Prakash Chaudhary said that he thinks that the decision will come in favour of the athlete.
Vinesh Phogat (AP)

Hyderabad: As the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) continues to postpone the result announcement on the wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for the silver medal, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) vice-president Jai Prakash Chaudhary thinks that the decision will come in favour of the Indian athlete.

In the latest developments, according to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the CAS has delayed the verdict on Vinesh's plea and postponed the result to August 16, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," IOA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It shouldn't have happened. But, I think something in the favour of Vinesh is going to come... It seems that there are some powers involved in it and she will get the medal... I'll say that her staff are at fault. It's their duty to decrease their weight. But, let's see what happens on August 16... Big advocates are there, PM Modi has also taken cognisance and I think the decision will be in our favour..." Jai Prakash said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, IOA President PT Usha on Sunday clarified that it's the athlete's responsibility to manage their weights, especially in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo and their coaches and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical team.

Read More

  1. CAS Defers Verdict on Vinesh Phogat To August 16 in Olympic Disqualification Case
  2. Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence In Front Of CAS, Tells Why Her Weight Increased Before Gold Medal Bout

Hyderabad: As the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) continues to postpone the result announcement on the wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal for the silver medal, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) vice-president Jai Prakash Chaudhary thinks that the decision will come in favour of the Indian athlete.

In the latest developments, according to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the CAS has delayed the verdict on Vinesh's plea and postponed the result to August 16, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," IOA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It shouldn't have happened. But, I think something in the favour of Vinesh is going to come... It seems that there are some powers involved in it and she will get the medal... I'll say that her staff are at fault. It's their duty to decrease their weight. But, let's see what happens on August 16... Big advocates are there, PM Modi has also taken cognisance and I think the decision will be in our favour..." Jai Prakash said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, IOA President PT Usha on Sunday clarified that it's the athlete's responsibility to manage their weights, especially in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo and their coaches and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical team.

Read More

  1. CAS Defers Verdict on Vinesh Phogat To August 16 in Olympic Disqualification Case
  2. Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence In Front Of CAS, Tells Why Her Weight Increased Before Gold Medal Bout

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VINESH PHOGAT DISQUALIFICATIONVINESH PHOGAT SILVER MEDAL VERDICTWFI VICE PRESIDENTVINESH PHOGAT VERDICT DATESOLYMPICS 2024VINESH PHOGAT HEARING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.