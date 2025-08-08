Wrestling Federation Of India Suspends 11 Athletes For Submitting Fake Birth Certificates

Hyderabad: The Wrestling Federation of India has taken a strict step by suspending 11 wrestlers for submitting fake birth certificates. The step was taken after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) verified a total of 110 documents, raising concerns about the integrity of such age-group competitions.

A report by the news agency PTI confirmed the same, and a WFI official confirmed that disciplinary action has been taken.

“We have already taken some steps and continue to do the needful. The WFI wants a clean system where no genuine wrestler is wronged. No one should get any unfair advantage,” a WFI official said while speaking to PTI.

This is not the first instance of age fraud taking place in the wrestling world. Earlier, such malpractice was found where athletes submitted fake age certificates.

11 out of 95 birth certificates were found to be fake

The MCD forwarded the certificates to WFI after finding that 95 of them were issued under orders from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and 11 were found to be fake, photoshopped or digitally manipulated. The report further mentioned that the certificates belong to the wrestlers Saksham, Manuj, Kavita, Anshu, Arush Rana, Shubham, Gautam, Jagrup Dhankar, Nakul, Dushyant, and Siddharth Baliyan.

Out of 11 fake certificates identified, six were from Delhi’s Narela zone, two from Najafgarh, and one each from Rohini, Civil Lines, and the City zone. The wrestling body confirmed that six wrestlers were served with suspension notices on August 7, while five were suspended earlier for committing similar violations.

“95 birth certificates have been issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi only after getting orders from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and there is no lapse on the part of the MCD. It also found two certificates where the date of registration had been deliberately altered to mislead authorities,” WFI clarified.

Complaint of the sports ministry

The father of Delhi-based wrestler Ritika has filed a complaint with the sports ministry alleging that the violation of domicile norms has occurred. He has claimed that Haryana’s Ishika was allowed to compete for Delhi in a recent state-level 53 kg event, and has demanded an inquiry.