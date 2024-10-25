1 Run 8 Wickets; Western Australia Suffers One Of The Worst Batting Collapses In List A Cricket

Perth (Australia): Western Australia suffered one of the worst batting collapses in List A cricket and were bundled out on a total of 53. They were at 52/2 at one stage but managed to add only one run to the total with a fall of eight wickets. Also, the additional one run came from the wide as the batters kept losing their wickets.

Tasmania captain Joran Silk invited Western Australia to bat first and both the teams played with caution in the first hour of the fixture. Western Australia were 52/2 by the end of 16 overs before the disaster struck them. Beau Webster picked a couple of wickets in three deliveries while Billy Stanlake also contributed with a couple of wickets. The team was now reeling at 52/6 and the pace duo of Webster and Stanlake wiped off the lower order to skittle them out on 53.

Webster registered figures of 6/17 from six overs which included a couple of maiden overs. This marks Western Australia’s lowest-ever total. They registered a total of 59 against Victoria at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Also, it is the second-lowest total in Australian domestic List-A records. They narrowly avoided the all-time lowest score in Australian domestic List-A cricket of 51 by South Australia.

West Indies Under-19 team have the lowest List-A score of 18 against Barbados in 2007. Oman had the lowest ODI score of 24 against Scotland in 2019. Zimbabwe got all out on 35.