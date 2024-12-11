West Indies Register 1st ODI Series Win vs Bangladesh After 10 Years

St. Kitts: After ending their 11-match losing streak, West Indies clinched their first series win in ODIs against Bangladesh after 10 years as they beat the visitors by seven wickets in the second ODI at Warner Park, Basseterre here on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

This was West Indies' first ODI series win over Bangladesh came in 2014 when they whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series. In the meantime, both teams have played six series where Bangladesh has had the upper hand. On the other hand, with this feat, Bangladesh have won just one out of their last six ODI series.

In reply to the 228-run total, opener Brandon King (82 off 76 balls) and Evin Lewis (49 off 62 balls) gave a brilliant start to the hosts as they forged a 109-run partnership with King playing the aggressor role from the ball one. Lewis took his time to find his rhythm but missed out on a well-deserved fifty-by-one run.

Keacy Carty continued his form, didn't let the momentum slip away and stitched a 66-run partnership with King. Carty amassed 45 runs laced with 7 boundaries before getting caught by Nahid Rana. Following his departure, last match's centurion, Sherfane Rutherford played a cameo, smashing 25 off 15 ball balls which included a couple of sixes and a four to finish it off in a style to mark a special win for his team.

Earlier, the stage was set up by the bowlers, with Jayden Seales, in particular, claiming his career-best figures of 4/22 while others picked up at least one.

At one stage, Bangladesh was reeling at 115-7 in the 26th over when Mahmudullah joined Tanzim Hasan Sakib and they rescued the innings. They tried to take the game deep and were eyeing to take their side to something around 270-280.

Veteran cricketer Mahmudullah (62 off 92 balls) reached fifty off 84 balls, and Tanzim Hasan (45 off 62 balls) was closing on his when he was out caught and bowled by off-spinner Roston Chase. It was only the second time in his career that Mahmudullah scored three fifties in a row in ODIs.

The partnership reached 92 runs from 106 balls, eventually taking their side to 227. Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan Sakib's partnership is now Bangladesh's highest for the 8th wicket in ODIs, breaking the record of 84 between Mohammad Mithun and Mohammad Saifuddin.

The third ODI will be played at the same venue on December 12.