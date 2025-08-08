West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI vs PAK Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After losing the T20I series against Pakistan, the Caribbean side will take on the Men in Green in a three-match ODI series. West Indies have been in dismal form in recent times, losing 5-0 against Australia in T20Is and then suffering a defeat by 1-2. Star batter Babar Azam and captain Mohammed Rizwan after the senior duo was dropped from the T20I setup. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will return to the Pakistan side to boost their pace attack.
Shai Hope will captain the West Indies side, which comprises many young players. Romario Shephered has returned to the team, while the team will miss the services of Matthew Forde.
WI vs PAK 1st ODI LIVE streaming details
When and where will the WI vs PAK 1st ODI take place?
The first ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 8. The match will commence at 11:30 AM IST.
See you tomorrow, Trinidad!🇹🇹— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 7, 2025
Get your tickets on https://t.co/6TUKc2hD7J or at the BLCA box office.#WIvPAK | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/4UZ4Q7R75D
When will the toss happen in the WI vs PAK 1st ODI?
The toss for the West Indies vs Pakistan match is scheduled for 11 AM IST.
Where to watch WI vs PAK 1st ODI live streaming?
The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Where to watch the WI vs PAK 1st ODI live telecast in India?
There will be no live telecast of the first ODI between the West Indies and Pakistan in India.
The Box office is now OPEN for the CG United ODI Series in Trinidad! 🏏🇹🇹— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 6, 2025
Get your tickets early!⏰#WIvAUS | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/HTpTIiGfz6
Squads
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz.
West Indies: Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Johann Layne, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis.