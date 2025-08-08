ETV Bharat / sports

West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI vs PAK Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After losing the T20I series against Pakistan, the Caribbean side will take on the Men in Green in a three-match ODI series. West Indies have been in dismal form in recent times, losing 5-0 against Australia in T20Is and then suffering a defeat by 1-2. Star batter Babar Azam and captain Mohammed Rizwan after the senior duo was dropped from the T20I setup. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will return to the Pakistan side to boost their pace attack.

Shai Hope will captain the West Indies side, which comprises many young players. Romario Shephered has returned to the team, while the team will miss the services of Matthew Forde.

WI vs PAK 1st ODI LIVE streaming details

When and where will the WI vs PAK 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI between Pakistan and the West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 8. The match will commence at 11:30 AM IST.

When will the toss happen in the WI vs PAK 1st ODI?