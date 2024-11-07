WI vs ENG: Why West Indies Fielded With 10 Players Against England In 3rd ODI

Hyderabad: Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was seen leaving the field angrily after bowling a wicket maiden over because of which the West Indies fielded with 10 players during the third ODI vs England at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The incident took place in the fourth over of the first innings when Joseph came into the bowl, having two slips in place for the new batter Jordan Cox. Joseph bowled the first ball outside off and the batter failed to middle it and didn't get a run. Following the delivery, the pacer asked his captain Shai Hope a slip be moved to point, but the skipper did not comply, leading to Alzarri's frustration. Joseph seemed unhappy with the captain regarding the field as he muttered some words at the end of the follow-through while waving his arms.

Despite expressing his displeasure after the second ball, the field placement remained unchanged. However, on the fourth ball of the over, an angry Joseph bowled an stunning bouncer to dismiss Cox who was caught behind the wickets. Following Cox's dismissal, Alzari Joseph and captain Shai Hope had a heated argument, but Hope continued to maintain his field placements as he saw fit.

This further upset Alzarri, who abruptly left the field after completing his over in frustration as none of his teammates in the dugout failed to replace him as a substitute on the field. He returned to the field after the end of the fifth over but was taken out of the attack with Romario Shepherd replacing him.

Joseph played a good supporting role to Matthew Forde (3/35) and Romario Shepherd (2/33 in 6.1 overs), finishing with figures 2/45 off 10 overs. The trio had England reeling at 24/4 in 9.5 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt showed some resilience with his innings of 74 (108) and was well supported by Sam Curran (40 off 52), Dan Mousley (57 off 70), Jamie Overton (32 off 21) and Jofra Archer (38* off 17) that saw England post 263/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

In reply, West Indies comfortably chased down the target in 43 overs as Brandon King (102 off 117) and Keacy Carty (128* off 114) registered the highest partnership for West Indies against England, taking the hosts over the line. It was Keacy Carty's maiden ODI hundred as well. As a result, West Indies won the match by eight wickets and won the series by 2-1.