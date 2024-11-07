WI vs ENG 3rd ODI: King, Carty's Record Partnership Helps West Indies Clinch Series 2-1 Against England

Barbados: Keacy Carty and Brandon King's unbeaten centuries helped West Indies claim a dominant eight-wicket win over England and clinch the three-match series by 2-1 at the iconic Kensington Oval Stadium here on Wednesday, November 7, 2024.

Carty hit his maiden ODI century, a brutal 97-ball effort. With this brisk hundred, Keacy Carty became the first player from St Maarten to hit an ODI century for the West Indies. Opener King displayed some patience and ability to anchor the innings from the other end and reached three figures after getting dropped on a couple of occasions to score his first 50-plus score since the World Cup Qualifier in July 2023. Carty and King smashed a 209 runs partnership which eventually became the highest ODI stand for the West Indies against England. It was also the second highest ODI partnership (209) by West Indies in the Caribbean.

Winning the toss, West Indies opted to field and the hosts' decision did go in their favour. England opener Phil Salt showcased his skills at the top of the order as the wickets were kept tumbling from the other end. He amassed 74 runs from 108 balls with the help of 4 fours and a sixes. In the middle order, the visitors failed to cement a partnership as they were reeling at 24/4 at one stage. However, the some useful contributions from the lower order, especially from Sam Curran (40 off 52 balls), Dan Mousley (57 off 70 balls), Jamie Overton (32 off 21 balls) and Jofra Archer (38 off 17 balls) took England to a respectable total of 263/8.

Matthew Forde led the Caribbean bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 35 runs. Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd bagged two wickets apiece while bowling all-rounder Roston Chase managed to take one wicket.

During the run chase, after an early loss of Evin Lewis (19 runs), Brandon King (102 runs from 117 balls, 13 fours and 1 six) and Keacy Carty (128 runs from 114 balls, 15 fours and 2 sixes) produced exceptional batting performances and helped the Windies to clinch an eight-wicket win.

The English bowlers were sluggish in the second inning and failed to restrict 264 runs. Reece Topley and Jamie Overton were the bowlers who could manage to pick wickets for England.