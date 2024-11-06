WI vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch West Indies vs England Third ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The series decider of the three-match ODI series between West Indies and England will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
The series is currently tied at 1-1 with both teams winning a game apiece. West Indies emerged triumphant in the rain-hit series opener by eight wickets while England bounced back with an emphatic victory in the high-scoring clash on the back of stand-in captain Liam Livingstone's maiden ODI century. Hence, the WI vs ENG 3rd ODI match is expected to be a thrilling contest as both teams battle for the series' victory.
With the Champions Trophy coming up in a few months, a series win here will give England a lot of confidence to hunt for the only trophy they haven't won in white-ball cricket. West Indies on the other hand will not be present in the Champions Trophy, like how they weren't present in the World Cup last year for the first time in their history.
If England win the third and final ODI of the series, it will be their first-ever ODI series win against the West Indies at both home and away. Post the ODI World Cup last year, England have lost a series to West Indies and Australia so far with their last win in the format coming against Ireland in September 2023.
How to watch West Indies vs England 3rd ODI live streaming in India
When will West Indies vs England 3rd ODI match be played?
West Indies vs England 3rd ODI match will take place on Wednesday, November 6.
Where will West Indies vs England 3rd ODI match be played?
West Indies vs England 3rd ODI match will take place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.
What time will West Indies vs England 3rd ODI match be played?
West Indies vs England 3rd ODI match will start at 11:30PM IST.
Where to watch West Indies vs England 3rd ODI match live streaming in India?
West Indies vs England 3rd ODI match live streaming in India will be available on FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch West Indies vs England 3rd ODI match live telecast in India?
There will be no live telecast in India for West Indies vs England 3rd ODI match.
West Indies vs England: Squads
West Indies: Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde.
England: Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner.