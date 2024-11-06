WI vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch West Indies vs England Third ODI Live Streaming?

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: The series decider of the three-match ODI series between West Indies and England will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 with both teams winning a game apiece. West Indies emerged triumphant in the rain-hit series opener by eight wickets while England bounced back with an emphatic victory in the high-scoring clash on the back of stand-in captain Liam Livingstone's maiden ODI century. Hence, the WI vs ENG 3rd ODI match is expected to be a thrilling contest as both teams battle for the series' victory.

With the Champions Trophy coming up in a few months, a series win here will give England a lot of confidence to hunt for the only trophy they haven't won in white-ball cricket. West Indies on the other hand will not be present in the Champions Trophy, like how they weren't present in the World Cup last year for the first time in their history.

If England win the third and final ODI of the series, it will be their first-ever ODI series win against the West Indies at both home and away. Post the ODI World Cup last year, England have lost a series to West Indies and Australia so far with their last win in the format coming against Ireland in September 2023.

