ETV Bharat / sports

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Match Live In India?

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After losing the first ODI, England would look to win the second ODI against West Indies.

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After losing the first ODI, England would look to win the second ODI against West Indies.
WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Match Live In India? (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Hyderabad: West Indies are ready to take on England for the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

In the first ODI, West Indies registered a comprehensive victory as they swat away England by winning the rain-curtailed clash by eight wickets. The batters failed to get going and none of them scored above run-a-ball while the bowlers seemed completely ineffective.

The absence of regular skipper Jos Buttler seems to paint a very big picture for the English side who seem to be lacking a leader on the field. The captaincy inexperience was visibly seen from the stand-in skipper Liam Livingstone who is leading the relatively new English side. With only five more ODIs currently lined up for the visitors before the Champions Trophy in 2025 (two vs West Indies; three vs India), they would like to have some of those questions solved here and now.

On the other hand, West Indies would look to continue fitting the pieces together right now to label their omission from the World Cup in 2023 a mere anomaly as they made a showed some resilence after the first two defeats against Sri Lanka inthe Island country, winning back-to-back games, against Sri Lanka and England apiece.

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI take place?

The WI vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played on November 2 (Saturday).

Where will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI take place?

The WI vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

At what time will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI begin?

The WI vs ENG 2nd ODI will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI in India?

There will be no live telecast of the WI vs ENG 2nd ODI match available in India.

Where to watch the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI live streaming in India?

FanCode app and website will provide the live streaming of the WI vs ENG 2nd ODI match in India.

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Probable Playing 11s

West Indies Probable Playing 11: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope(wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales

England Probable Playing 11: Philip Salt(wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(c), Dan Mousley, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Squads

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(c), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jafer Chohan

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Hayden Walsh, Shamar Joseph

Hyderabad: West Indies are ready to take on England for the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

In the first ODI, West Indies registered a comprehensive victory as they swat away England by winning the rain-curtailed clash by eight wickets. The batters failed to get going and none of them scored above run-a-ball while the bowlers seemed completely ineffective.

The absence of regular skipper Jos Buttler seems to paint a very big picture for the English side who seem to be lacking a leader on the field. The captaincy inexperience was visibly seen from the stand-in skipper Liam Livingstone who is leading the relatively new English side. With only five more ODIs currently lined up for the visitors before the Champions Trophy in 2025 (two vs West Indies; three vs India), they would like to have some of those questions solved here and now.

On the other hand, West Indies would look to continue fitting the pieces together right now to label their omission from the World Cup in 2023 a mere anomaly as they made a showed some resilence after the first two defeats against Sri Lanka inthe Island country, winning back-to-back games, against Sri Lanka and England apiece.

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI take place?

The WI vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played on November 2 (Saturday).

Where will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI take place?

The WI vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

At what time will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI begin?

The WI vs ENG 2nd ODI will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI in India?

There will be no live telecast of the WI vs ENG 2nd ODI match available in India.

Where to watch the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI live streaming in India?

FanCode app and website will provide the live streaming of the WI vs ENG 2nd ODI match in India.

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Probable Playing 11s

West Indies Probable Playing 11: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope(wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales

England Probable Playing 11: Philip Salt(wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(c), Dan Mousley, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Squads

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(c), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jafer Chohan

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Hayden Walsh, Shamar Joseph

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEST INDIES VS ENGLAND 2ND ODI LIVEWI VS ENG 2ND ODI LIVE STREAMINGWHERE TO WATCH WI VS ENG 2ND ODIENGLAND WEST INDIES LIVE STREAMINGWEST INDIES ENGLAND LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.