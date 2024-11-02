ETV Bharat / sports

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: West Indies are ready to take on England for the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

In the first ODI, West Indies registered a comprehensive victory as they swat away England by winning the rain-curtailed clash by eight wickets. The batters failed to get going and none of them scored above run-a-ball while the bowlers seemed completely ineffective.

The absence of regular skipper Jos Buttler seems to paint a very big picture for the English side who seem to be lacking a leader on the field. The captaincy inexperience was visibly seen from the stand-in skipper Liam Livingstone who is leading the relatively new English side. With only five more ODIs currently lined up for the visitors before the Champions Trophy in 2025 (two vs West Indies; three vs India), they would like to have some of those questions solved here and now.

On the other hand, West Indies would look to continue fitting the pieces together right now to label their omission from the World Cup in 2023 a mere anomaly as they made a showed some resilence after the first two defeats against Sri Lanka inthe Island country, winning back-to-back games, against Sri Lanka and England apiece.

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI take place?

The WI vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played on November 2 (Saturday).

Where will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI take place?