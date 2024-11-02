WI vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: West Indies are ready to take on England for the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.
In the first ODI, West Indies registered a comprehensive victory as they swat away England by winning the rain-curtailed clash by eight wickets. The batters failed to get going and none of them scored above run-a-ball while the bowlers seemed completely ineffective.
The boys take the win in the 1st match of the Rivalry in Antigua!🇦🇬— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 1, 2024
Get ready for more action in the 2nd CG United ODI, Nov 2.🙌🏾#TheRivalry | #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/5zZ3PzxH5G
The absence of regular skipper Jos Buttler seems to paint a very big picture for the English side who seem to be lacking a leader on the field. The captaincy inexperience was visibly seen from the stand-in skipper Liam Livingstone who is leading the relatively new English side. With only five more ODIs currently lined up for the visitors before the Champions Trophy in 2025 (two vs West Indies; three vs India), they would like to have some of those questions solved here and now.
Victory🏆for the #MenInMaroon in the 1️⃣st CG United ODI, finishing off a rain soaked night in style🏏🌴 #TheRivalry | #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/wZenarDCJ9— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 1, 2024
On the other hand, West Indies would look to continue fitting the pieces together right now to label their omission from the World Cup in 2023 a mere anomaly as they made a showed some resilence after the first two defeats against Sri Lanka inthe Island country, winning back-to-back games, against Sri Lanka and England apiece.
From one fast bowler to another 🤝— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 1, 2024
A special moment for John Turner as he receives his first international cap from Jofra Archer 🧢
🌴 #WIvENG 🏴 | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/1eRrCgYa9x
West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI take place?
The WI vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played on November 2 (Saturday).
Where will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI take place?
The WI vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.
A proud moment for our four new faces 🙌— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 1, 2024
Watch as Jamie Overton, John Turner, Jordan Cox and Dan Mousley are presented with their ODI caps 🧢 https://t.co/HA1UeSXNce pic.twitter.com/FpieSFPAKX
At what time will the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI begin?
The WI vs ENG 2nd ODI will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI in India?
There will be no live telecast of the WI vs ENG 2nd ODI match available in India.
Where to watch the West Indies vs England 2nd ODI live streaming in India?
Defeat in the series opener.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 1, 2024
We will look to bounce back in the second match on Saturday.
🌴 #WIvENG 🏴 | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/GLRVjWguW2
FanCode app and website will provide the live streaming of the WI vs ENG 2nd ODI match in India.
West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Probable Playing 11s
West Indies Probable Playing 11: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope(wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales
England Probable Playing 11: Philip Salt(wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(c), Dan Mousley, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Squads
Squads:
England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(c), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jafer Chohan
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Hayden Walsh, Shamar Joseph