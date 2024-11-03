WI v ENG, 2nd ODI: England Completes Record Chase In Antigua Against West Indies, Livingstone Hits Maiden ODI Century

Antigua: Stand-in captain Liam Livingstone smashed his maiden ODI century to guide England to a series-leveling win in the second match against the West Indies in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Livingstone with his first ODI ton led England's chase of 329, the second-highest in ODI cricket history in the Caribbean Islands.

After a defeat in the rain-hit campaign opener by eight wickets on October 31, England needed to win this encounter to keep themselves alive in the series. They were a bit of pressure in the absence of many international stars but a spirited batting effort helped the visitors turn things around and keep the series alive until the deciding game, scheduled for Wednesday in Barbados.

The stand-in captain said his hard work over the last few months has started paying off. "Certain things I have done in practice and at the end of the season in England felt like I have been getting back to my best. Maturing and I'm enjoying my cricket and if I'm enjoying my cricket, I play well. Pretty proud day," he said.

Livingstone's acceleration in the latter part of the innings was unbelievable. He reached to the fifty in 60 balls and then took only 17 balls more to bring up his first ODI hundred, showcasing his ability to score quickly and under pressure. The right-hand batter whacked five boundaries and nine sixes for his 85-ball 124.

England eventually surpassed the West Indies' total with 15 balls to spare, winning the match by five wickets.

