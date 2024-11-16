ETV Bharat / sports

WI vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch West Indies vs England Fourth T20I Live Streaming In India?

West Indies will take on England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against England in Saint Lucia on Saturday.

West Indies will take on England in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against England in Saint Lucia on Saturday.
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Hyderabad: West Indies will be up against England in the fourth T20I match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday, November 17, 2024.

West Indies already have lost the five-match series as England took a 3-0 lead on the back of a three-wicket win in the last encounter at the same venue.

Coming to the match front, after being put into bat, the hosts West Indies posted a challenging total of 145/8 in their 20 overs on the back of a half-century from skipper Rovman Powell (54). While bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd played a 30-run knock, pacer Alzarri Joseph also displayed his ability to bat and add crucial runs down the order, giving an unbeaten contribution of 21 runs in 19 balls.

For England, pacers Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton claimed three wickets apiece. Chasing the target, England faced a few problems with the fall of wickets but did enough to wrap things up in 19.2 overs. Sam Curran was the top run-getter for the visitors, having scored 41 runs whereas Liam Livingstone scored 39 runs.

WI vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies vs England Live Streaming

When will the West Indies vs England 4th T20I be played?

The West Indies vs England 4th T20I match will be played on November 16, Saturday.

Which stadium will host the West Indies vs England 4th T20I match?

The 4th T20I match between the West Indies and England will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

At what time will the West Indies vs England 4th T20I match start?

The 4th T20I match between West Indies and England will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the 4th T20I match between West Indies and England on OTT?

The 4th T20I match between the West Indies and England will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

WI vs ENG T20I Squads:

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Shamar Springer, Romario Shepherd

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler(c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Jafer Chohan

