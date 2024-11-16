ETV Bharat / sports

WI vs ENG 4th T20I Live Streaming: Where To Watch West Indies vs England Fourth T20I Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: West Indies will be up against England in the fourth T20I match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday, November 17, 2024.

West Indies already have lost the five-match series as England took a 3-0 lead on the back of a three-wicket win in the last encounter at the same venue.

Coming to the match front, after being put into bat, the hosts West Indies posted a challenging total of 145/8 in their 20 overs on the back of a half-century from skipper Rovman Powell (54). While bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd played a 30-run knock, pacer Alzarri Joseph also displayed his ability to bat and add crucial runs down the order, giving an unbeaten contribution of 21 runs in 19 balls.

For England, pacers Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton claimed three wickets apiece. Chasing the target, England faced a few problems with the fall of wickets but did enough to wrap things up in 19.2 overs. Sam Curran was the top run-getter for the visitors, having scored 41 runs whereas Liam Livingstone scored 39 runs.

When will the West Indies vs England 4th T20I be played?

The West Indies vs England 4th T20I match will be played on November 16, Saturday.