WI vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch West Indies vs England Third T20I Live Streaming In India?

West Indies will square off against England in the third T20I of the five-match series between the two nations.

WI vs ENG 3RD T20I
File Photo: West Indies Cricket Team (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 45 seconds ago

St Lucia (West Indies): After West Indies won the ODI series on the tour, England are aiming for a bounce back by winning the five-match T20I series. With England leading the T20I series by 2-0, both teams will play the third match of the series at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. England won the first match of the series by eight wickets and followed it with a seven-wicket win in the next game.

Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell scored fifties in the last match and stepped up to help them secure a win. In the bowling department, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid are the leading wicket-takers with six and four wickets respectively.

The performance of the batting unit has been an issue of concern for the West Indian side so far in the series. Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd have been the leading run-scorers for the side with a tally of 61 and 57 runs. Shepherd has dished out an all-rounder performance taking three wickets. He is the highest wicket-taker for the Caribbean team.

Head-to-head records

Both the teams have played 32 matches against each other with West Indies winning 17 matches while England being victorious in 15 fixtures.

Here are details of where to watch the West Indies vs England Third T20I live streaming

When will be the West Indies vs England Third T20I Played?

The third T20I between West Indies and England will be played on November 15.

When will the West Indies vs England Third T20I Commence?

The third T20I between West Indies and England will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of West Indies vs England Third T20I?

The live telecast of West Indies vs England Third T20I will be on the FanCode App and website.

