WI vs BAN: No Shakib Al Hasan In Bangladesh Squad For ODI Series; Mehidy Hasan To Lead National Side

Hyderabad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz will captain the Bangladesh side in the ODI series against West Indies starting on December 8. Najmul Hossain Shanto has been left out of the squad as he hasn’t recovered from the groin injury yet. He recently led the national side in the two-match Test series against West Indies and will now take charge of the ODI team.

Left-handed batter Afif Hossain Dhrubo has returned to the fold after a year. The 25-year-old last played for Bangla Tigers last year on the tour to New Zealand. Zakir Hasan, who was also a part of the Afghanistan series has continued his place in the squad.

Nahid Rana, who produced an impressive performance on his debut against Afghanistan has kept his place in the team. Towhid Hridoy has been left out of the squad due to a groin injury. The medical team will assess his situation after the two-week rest period and his readiness to play will be tested.

“Hridoy had complained of pain in his right groin region and subsequent investigations have confirmed the presence of a medical condition. He has been advised to rest, and we will reassess him in two weeks to determine his readiness to play,” BCB Sports Physician Monzur Hossain Chowdhury said in a press release.

Shakib Al Hasan misses out on the squad after last playing for Bangladesh against South Africa after playing his last series against India. The all-rounder also missed his farewell Test in Mirpur against South Africa due to political tensions in the country caused by violent protests against Sheikh Hasina’s government.

Bangladesh ODI squad for West Indies ODIs

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Captain), Litton Kumer Das (WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana