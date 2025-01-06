ETV Bharat / sports

After Failing To Qualify For Champions Trophy, West Indies Arrive In Pakistan After 18 Years

The Caribbean team arrived in Pakistan to play Test cricket on their soil after a span of 18 years.

WI vs PAK
File Photo: West Indies Cricket Team (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Islamabad: The West Indies cricketer team arrived in Islamabad on Monday for their first Test series in Pakistan after a gap of 18 years. The West Indies team toured Pakistan in 2006 but they have toured the country for two white-ball series in between. The visitors will be up against Pakistan Shaheens from January 10 before the commencement of the first Test on January 17. The second Test will begin on January 25 at the same venue. As both teams have ended in the bottom half of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, their journey in the WTC cycle will end.

West Indies out of Champions Trophy 2025

Big teams like West Indies and Sri Lanka have missed out on qualifying for the Champions Trophy 2025. According to ICC rules, only top 8 teams in the ICC rankings will qualify for the Champions Trophy. West Indies have been the 1975 and 1979 ODI World Cup champions, and have also won the T20 World Cup a couple of times. Apart from winning the Champions Trophy in 2004 and being the joint winner with India in the 2002 edition, Sri Lanka have also won the 1996 ODI World Cup.

Teams qualified for Champions Trophy 2025

India, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh and England have qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 along with host country Pakistan.

Groups of Champions Trophy 2025

Group A - Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh

Group B - Australia, Afghanistan, England and South Africa

When will the Champions Trophy 2025 start?

Champions Trophy 2025 will start on 19 February in Karachi and the final will be played on 9 March. There will be 15 matches in this 8-team tournament in Pakistan and Dubai. Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi will be the three places in Pakistan where the matches of the tournament will be hosted. The Indian team will play all its matches in Dubai.

Islamabad: The West Indies cricketer team arrived in Islamabad on Monday for their first Test series in Pakistan after a gap of 18 years. The West Indies team toured Pakistan in 2006 but they have toured the country for two white-ball series in between. The visitors will be up against Pakistan Shaheens from January 10 before the commencement of the first Test on January 17. The second Test will begin on January 25 at the same venue. As both teams have ended in the bottom half of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, their journey in the WTC cycle will end.

West Indies out of Champions Trophy 2025

Big teams like West Indies and Sri Lanka have missed out on qualifying for the Champions Trophy 2025. According to ICC rules, only top 8 teams in the ICC rankings will qualify for the Champions Trophy. West Indies have been the 1975 and 1979 ODI World Cup champions, and have also won the T20 World Cup a couple of times. Apart from winning the Champions Trophy in 2004 and being the joint winner with India in the 2002 edition, Sri Lanka have also won the 1996 ODI World Cup.

Teams qualified for Champions Trophy 2025

India, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh and England have qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 along with host country Pakistan.

Groups of Champions Trophy 2025

Group A - Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh

Group B - Australia, Afghanistan, England and South Africa

When will the Champions Trophy 2025 start?

Champions Trophy 2025 will start on 19 February in Karachi and the final will be played on 9 March. There will be 15 matches in this 8-team tournament in Pakistan and Dubai. Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi will be the three places in Pakistan where the matches of the tournament will be hosted. The Indian team will play all its matches in Dubai.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WI VS PAK TEST SERIESWEST INDIES CRICKETPAKISTAN CRICKETWI VS PAK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.